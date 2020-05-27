Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Morphic to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphic Therapeutic (NASDAQ: MORF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral therapies targeting integrins for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, today announced that the Morphic executive team is scheduled to make a presentation at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Morphic will give an update on the Company’s progress across its portfolio of oral small molecule integrin inhibitors.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Morphic’s website at https://www.morphictx.com. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website for up to 90 days after the conference.

About Morphic Therapeutic

Morphic Therapeutic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases, including autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, fibrosis and cancer. In collaboration with AbbVie, Janssen and Schrödinger, Morphic is advancing its pipeline and discovery activities using its proprietary MInT technology platform which leverages the Company’s unique understanding of integrin structure and biology. For more information, visit www.morphictx.com.

Contacts
Morphic Therapeutic
Chris Erdman
chris.erdman@morphictx.com
617.686.1718

