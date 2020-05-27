Parascript Announces New Automated Signature Verification for Vote-By-Mail

Vote-by-Mail is Now Even Faster and More Efficient

/EIN News/ -- Longmont, CO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parascript, along with its mail automation partners, announced today that all vote-by-mail systems incorporate automatic ballot processing that intelligently reads each ballot and automatically processes the selections on each ballot in fractions of a second. This means that ballots—even those that are presented on the day of the election in the last hour—are processed immediately with no delays.

“Ultimately, what our partners provide is not only an efficient, cost-effective solution for processing absentee ballots, but systems that can process them at lightning-quick speeds,” said Bill Johnson, Vice President of Global Sales at Parascript.

“Claims that vote-by-mail might introduce delays in election results are false,” added Greg Council, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Parascript. “These systems are as fast or faster than traditional ballot counter machines and successful vote-by-mail operations have mail-in deadlines to prevent the problem of someone mailing a ballot that will not be received until after the election. Vote-by-mail is catching on because it is quick, efficient, cost-effective and supports significant voter turnout.”

Parascript has announced the availability of a new version of SignatureXpert, Parascript’s automated signature verification software, that now can evaluate ballot signatures and compare them with voter record signatures pulled from driver’s licenses. With advanced machine learning image perfection, even low-resolution drivers’ licenses can be used.

“We did a lot of research with our partners and found oftentimes the most efficient way for municipalities to create voter signature databases was to pull them from signatures on driver’s licenses,” explained Mr. Council. “But we found that these images are often stored at lower resolutions. With our new advanced machine learning image processing, we can take lower resolution images and improve them to high levels of quality that enable automated signature verification to be used on more ballots. This new capability definitely supports more states to quickly implement vote-by-mail and automated signature verification.”

The new SignatureXpert is available through Parascript’s vote-by-mail partners.

