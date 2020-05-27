MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE TO PARTICIPATE IN NAREIT’S REITWEEK: 2020 VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

/EIN News/ -- Holmdel, NJ, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) today announced that Michael P. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer, and Becky Coleridge, Vice President of Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITweek: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference.

Monmouth is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be available live via webcast and accessible at the Company’s website, www.mreic.reit , with a link on the Homepage in the Highlights section. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation. Presentation materials will also be available at the Company’s website Homepage, in the Highlights section.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Contact: Becky Coleridge

732-577-9996

EMAIL: mreic@mreic.com

www.mreic.reit







