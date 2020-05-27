Global Consortium, Inc. to Acquire Revenue-Producing Branding Company

Growth-by-acquisition strategy focuses on companies with sales of more than $1 million

/EIN News/ -- COCONUT CREEK, Fla., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Consortium, Inc. (OTC: GCGX), a vertically integrated holding company, today announces its intent to acquire a revenue-producing marketing company to assist with the branding and expansion of Global’s Indulge Oils brand ( https://indulgeoils.com/ ).



Today’s announced acquisition target is a Florida-based branding company that generated revenues of more than $1 million in the last two years and has a strong client base that includes Fortune 500 clients.

Global seeks to grow its revenues through strategic acquisitions that can advance the Company toward its goal of being listed on NASDAQ. The Company is looking for businesses that are complementary to one another’s growth; are generating revenue of at least $1 million; and that have auditable financials or are audit-ready.

“Through this targeted acquisition, we intend to expand Indulge Oils’ brand larger then it was before, and set up multi-state marketing deals for its products,” stated Matt Dwyer CEO of Global Consortium, Inc.

About Global Consortium, Inc.

Global Consortium, Inc. (OTC: GCGX) is a vertically integrated holding company whose portfolio includes California-based Indulge Oils, a premium “pesticide-free” brand known for its purity and high quality. Global’s growth strategy is to acquire brands and marketing channels to build awareness for the brands within its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

