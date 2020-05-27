Constellium supplies Auto Body Sheet for the new Toyota Corolla in Europe

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it supplies Auto Body Sheet for the new Toyota Corolla produced at Toyota’s European manufacturing plants.



Constellium was nominated as the sole supplier of Auto Body Sheet for the hood of the new Corolla, produced at the automaker’s facilities in Burnaston, UK, and Arifiye, Turkey. Toyota is using aluminium for this series on its European production lines for the first time.

“We are very proud of this successful collaboration with Toyota and are honored to be supplying one of the world’s best-selling vehicles,” said Dieter Höll, Vice President of Global Automotive Rolled Products at Constellium. “Toyota and Constellium have partnered for many years to develop innovative aluminium solutions for Toyota’s new models, tailored to their manufacturing process.”

Constellium provides Surfalex HS®, a high-tech alloy with exceptional surface quality, roping performance and corrosion resistance, for the outer part of the hood.

Aluminium is the material of choice to address one of the key challenges of the automotive industry, lightweighting. With more than 25 plants, Constellium is the only aluminium global supplier of both rolled products and structural components . We help automakers produce lighter, safer and more fuel-efficient vehicles, as well as electric vehicles with greater range.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

