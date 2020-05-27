Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,706 in the last 365 days.

Arbutus to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WARMINSTER, Pa., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, today announced that William Collier, Arbutus’ President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com or directly at Live Webcast.  An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the conference.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ABUS) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.  The Company is advancing multiple drug product candidates that may be combined into a potentially curative regimen for chronic HBV infection. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors and Media
William H. Collier
President and CEO
Phone: 604-419-3200
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Pam Murphy
Investor Relations Consultant
Phone: 604-419-3200
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Arbutus to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.