OPKO Health to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:  OPK) announced today that management will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference being held June 2-4, 2020.  Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors via organized conference calls and will be presenting on Wednesday, June 3 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website and accessible by clicking here.  

About OPKO Health, Inc.
OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@lhai.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@lhai.com

