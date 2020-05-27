Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,704 in the last 365 days.

Ferrari Announces Settlement of its Notes offering  

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), 27 May 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announces the settlement of the offering, previously announced, of Euro 650 million in aggregate principal amount of 1.500% notes due in May 2025, with an issue price of 98.898% (the “Notes”). The net proceeds of the offering were approximately Euro 641 million after payment of offering and related expenses. The Notes have been admitted to the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

The prospectus related to the Notes, dated 21 May 2020, was approved by the Central Bank of Ireland and it has been published on the Ferrari N.V. corporate website together with other relevant documents.

Attachment

Primary Logo

You just read:

Ferrari Announces Settlement of its Notes offering  

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.