Ferrari Announces Settlement of its Notes offering  

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), 27 May 2020 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announces the settlement of the offering, previously announced, of Euro 650 million in aggregate principal amount of 1.500% notes due in May 2025, with an issue price of 98.898% (the “Notes”). The net proceeds of the offering were approximately Euro 641 million after payment of offering and related expenses. The Notes have been admitted to the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

The prospectus related to the Notes, dated 21 May 2020, was approved by the Central Bank of Ireland and it has been published on the Ferrari N.V. corporate website together with other relevant documents.

