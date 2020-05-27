SADC to assesses covid-19 impact

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 27 - Southern African Development Community (SADC) Council of Ministers will meet this Wednesday via video conference to assess the impact of the covid-19 in the region.,

Angola will be represented at the meeting by a delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

The participants will evaluate the degree of decisions of the Council of Ministers on covid-19 as well as the impact of the pandemic on the execution of programmes.

The socio-economic impact of the pandemic and its implications for the region and the financial situation of the regional organisation and the management of disaster risks will also be one of the topics to be discussed, says a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reached Angop Tuesday.

The event, which runs until Friday of this week, will also cover the level of execution of the motto of the 39th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government and the state of intraregional trade and industrialisation of the organisation.

According to the forum's programme, the meetings of the Standing Committee of Senior Officials and the Finance Committee will take place this Wednesday, while the Ministerial Session is scheduled for Friday.

The Angolan delegation includes the ministers of Transport Ricardo D'Abreu, Industry and Commerce Victor Fernandes, and Health Sílvia Lutucuta.

Joining the delegation are the State Secretaries for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça, and the Budget, Aia-Eza da Silva , among other members of the Angolan Executive and senior officials from the Ministerial Departments.

SADC comprises Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Comoros, Eswatini (former Swaziland), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.