President convenes civil society to discuss covid-19 impact

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 27 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço convened a meeting with civil society Friday to address the impact of covid-19 on the country's economy and the lives of families.,

This was announced Tuesday by the Secretary for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs of the President of the Republic, Luís Fernando.

Luís Fernando said that the meeting aimed to study, evaluate and find the paths, after two months of State of Emergency and pave way for the Public Calamity Situation.

Invited for the meeting are businessmen, academics, religious leaders, youth, educators of conscience and opinion makers, university students and journalists.

He said that the meeting is an evidence of the exercise of open presidency and proximity governance, adopted by the President, since he came into office on 26 September 2017.

Angola decreed the Public Calamity Situation on from 00h00 of May 26, running as long as the risk of massive spread of the pandemic remains.

"This period comprises a set of measures designed to ensure a better balance between the health strategy for preventing and combating covid-19 and the need to gradually re-launch economic activity and the return to normal social life," he said.

On Tuesday the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, put at 71 the number of positive cases in Angola. Of this figure, four dead, 18 recovered and 49 stable active patients.