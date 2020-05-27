Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Adriana Cabré, MBA, as Vice President of Human Resources

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced the appointment of Adriana Cabré, MBA, as Vice President of Human Resources.



“We are pleased to welcome Adriana to the executive team to lead our Human Resource function,” said Scott Struthers, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crinetics. “Adriana’s broad experience across all aspects of human resources, including previously building a commercial endocrinology organization, will be highly valuable as we grow and expand our capabilities. Our employees are our most important competitive advantage and we are committed to preserving the entrepreneurial, scientifically rigorous, and inclusive culture that has underpinned our success so far. Adriana’s leadership will be critical in helping to continue to grow and nurture this high performing team as the organization matures.”

“I am excited to join the Crinetics family during such a pivotal time. Crinetics has an exceptionally talented team that is driven by their mission to bring innovative and transformative treatment options for patients with rare diseases,” said Ms. Cabré.

Ms. Cabré brings over 25 years of experience in human resources to the role, most recently serving as President of ACC People Strategies, a consulting practice she founded to provide customized human resource solutions. Prior to that, Ms. Cabré served as Chief People Officer at National University from September 2016 through September 2019. From February 2014 to May 2016, she was Senior Vice President of Human Resources at MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. From 2006 to 2014, Ms. Cabré served as Senior Director and then Vice President of Human Resources at Amylin Pharmaceuticals where she helped lead the effort to build their commercial organization. She has also served as a Human Resources Director for both CooperVision and Motorola.

Ms. Cabré holds a B.A. in International Business from Duquesne University and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), is an oral, selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist undergoing two Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 25,000 people in the United States. Crinetics plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 3 trial in acromegaly and a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors in 2021. The company is also developing an oral nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 agonist for hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company. For more information, please visit www.crinetics.com.

