CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $0.64; earnings per share were $0.63 in the same quarter of the prior year. Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were $147 million, a decrease from revenues of $151 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

Earnings per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 were $2.55, an increase of 3.7% from earnings per share of $2.46 for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 were $592 million, and were $596 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

The Company responded immediately to the COVID-19 pandemic, making required adjustments to reflect the reduced level of healthcare created by the lockdowns across the Country. CorVel has prioritized the physical wellbeing of its employees and uninterrupted service to customers through seamless transition to remote working, which in turn has impacted overall financial results.

“These times are unprecedented, and as a company, we were forced to make difficult but necessary decisions at the onset of the pandemic, including an 8% reduction in force that began in the March quarter and continued through the June quarter in order to protect the company while maintaining operations and supporting our customers,” said Michael Combs, CorVel’s President and CEO. “CorVel is a lean, fiscally conservative organization with solid business fundamentals and a strong balance sheet. Our team, systems, and distributed environment position us well to meet the needs of our customers during this unusual time. We enter this period from a position of strength. CorVel has thrived over the last 30 years, regardless of external challenges. I would like to thank all of the CorVel team members for their significant efforts to maintain operations, support our customers and communities with adaptability and resilience over the last several months,” continued Combs.

The Company is leveraging its expertise in technology and telehealth into expanded virtual services, with the goal of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and of quickly identifying and safely treating all workers’ compensation cases.

The Company’s Virtual Care platform, which includes telehealth, ancillary benefit, case management and pharmacy services is now fully integrated with our 24/7 nurse triage services. In an industry where immediate access to care and a team approach to patient management are of the utmost importance, this integration significantly reduces traditional delays in care, avoids duplicative efforts and allows for efficient coordination of treatment of the injured worker.

The Virtual Care platform automates the integration of all medical notes, reports and documents in real time for the claims professional, customers and healthcare professionals. Through the Company’s directed care network injured workers can be promptly scheduled for virtual or onsite physical therapy, radiology services, and durable medical equipment. CorVel’s pharmacy services are coordinated with care management and can be delivered directly to patients at home. The Company's Virtual Care process provides industry leading connectivity from the onset of an injury through to return to work, allowing medical and claims professionals to achieve improved outcomes by focusing on the injured worker’s needs.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of innovative workers’ compensation, auto, liability and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch throughout the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and often while being connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and administer programs that meet their organization’s performance goals.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s telehealth and virtual care services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CorVel Corporation

Quarterly and Fiscal Results – Income Statement

Quarters and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Revenues $ 147,024,000 $ 151,084,000 Cost of revenues 116,333,000 118,472,000 Gross profit 30,691,000 32,612,000 General and administrative 15,865,000 16,462,000 Income from operations 14,826,000 16,150,000 Income tax provision 3,079,000 4,312,000 Net income $ 11,747,000 $ 11,838,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.63 Weighted Shares Basic 18,074,000 18,622,000 Diluted 18,325,000 18,855,000





Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Revenues $ 592,225,000 $ 595,740,000 Cost of revenues 466,304,000 470,931,000 Gross profit 125,921,000 124,809,000 General and administrative 65,210,000 63,296,000 Income from operations 60,711,000 61,513,000 Income tax provision 13,334,000 14,810,000 Net income $ 47,377,000 $ 46,703,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 2.59 $ 2.48 Diluted $ 2.55 $ 2.46 Weighted Shares Basic 18,326,000 18,794,000 Diluted 18,602,000 19,008,000

CorVel Corporation

Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet

March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Cash $ 83,223,000 $ 91,713,000 Customer deposits 48,991,000 45,268,000 Accounts receivable, net 65,767,000 71,336,000 Prepaid taxes and expenses 11,010,000 7,176,000 Property, net 75,900,000 61,980,000 Goodwill and other assets 40,703,000 40,545,000 Right-of-use asset, net 90,666,000 — Total $ 416,260,000 $ 318,018,000 Accounts and taxes payable $ 16,363,000 $ 11,478,000 Accrued liabilities 117,326,000 105,441,000 Deferred tax liability 7,764,000 6,294,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 85,096,000 — Paid-in capital 168,937,000 155,801,000 Treasury stock (531,763,000 ) (466,156,000 ) Retained earnings 552,537,000 505,160,000 Total $ 416,260,000 $ 318,018,000

