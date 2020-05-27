Sienna Issues Statement on Report by the Canadian Forces

/EIN News/ -- MARKHAM, Ontario, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) today issued the following statement with respect to a report by the Canadian Forces.

Today, we received a copy of a report by the Canadian Forces listing observations from Altamont Care Community (“Altamont”), where it has been working alongside our team since April 27, 2020. We continue to be deeply saddened by the impact the pandemic is having on long-term care homes. Our commitment to our residents, their families and our team members is to work with government to make sure the concerns identified by the Canadian Forces are addressed.

With the support of the Canadian Forces, Altamont has continuously evaluated and implemented additional measures, processes, and protocols in line with provincial and public health directives and requirements, to care for and protect our residents and staff during this crisis. As the report notes, we are already working to increase staffing levels and bend the infection curve.

COVID-19 has had a severe impact on staffing at Altamont. To deliver the level of care that our seniors deserve, the staffing challenges we face in the long-term care sector must be addressed. We are committed to working with the government, and our health system partners, to solve this urgent issue.

