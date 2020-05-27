Ultimate Guide for Collegiate Football Fanatics Released

‘The History of College Nicknames, Mascots and School Colors’ provides an inside look at various Division 1A sports teams across the country

/EIN News/ -- KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After developing a love for college football after his older brother attended the University of Pittsburgh, author Gary Hudson compiled years of research to provide readers with a book that honors the legacy of universities across the country. His recently released book, “The History of College Nicknames, Mascots and School Colors”, focuses on schools with Division 1A football programs. College alumni, staff and sports fans are going to enjoy learning about their favorite school’s historic background.

Researching over 120 schools in the US, Hudson spotlights colleges from Appalachian State University to Western Michigan University. For every school highlighted, there is a thoroughly researched account that educates readers about how that school’s persona came to be which includes their nicknames, mascots and school colors. A perfect light read filled with fascinating information, this charming guide is certainly full of heart.

“Reading through makes one feel like they are alumni or part of the institution,” says a reviewer from Pacific Book Review. “Gary Hudson is engaging and makes the reader get the impression of knowing so much about the various learning institutions written about in the book.”

“The History of College Nicknames, Mascots and School Colors” by Gary Hudson is an incredible look at major universities in the US. Fans of these colleges will be eager to search up their own school and learn all the unique details about how they came to be.

“The History of College Nicknames, Mascots and School Colors”

By Gary Hudson

ISBN: 9781796072556 (softcover); 9781796072563 (hardcover); 9781796072570 (electronic)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Gary L. Hudson is an airport manager that has been working in the field of aviation for the past twenty-seven years. He graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Daytona Beach, Florida) with a BS degree in aeronautical studies and concentration in airport management. He is also a licensed pilot. In 1976, he started following college athletics, specifically football, when his older brother began his freshmen year at the University of Pittsburgh. From that time moving forward, he became very interested in wanting to know how colleges derived their respective nicknames, mascots, and school colors. He began writing “The History of College Nicknames, Mascots and School Colors” in 1995 and hopes that it helps readers grow closer to their favorite schools. To learn more, please visit http://authorgaryhudson.com/

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide.

###

Attachment

Courtney Vasquez LAVIDGE 480-306-7065 cvasquez@lavidge.com