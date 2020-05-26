Applied Materials Prices $1.5 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) today announced the pricing of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $1.5 billion. The notes consist of the following tranches:



$750 million of 1.750% senior unsecured notes due 2030

$750 million of 2.750% senior unsecured notes due 2050

Applied intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of this offering to redeem or repay at maturity its outstanding $600 million 2.625% senior notes due Oct. 1, 2020, its outstanding $750 million 4.300% senior notes due June 15, 2021 and the balance for general corporate purposes. The foregoing does not constitute a notice of redemption or an obligation to issue a notice of redemption for the 2020 notes or the 2021 notes.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers. Citigroup, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, US Bancorp and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as book-running managers.

The offering was made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is expected to close on May 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The offering of securities is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov . Copies of these documents may also be obtained from:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding Applied’s ability to complete the offering and anticipated use of the proceeds from the offering. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: market conditions for corporate debt generally and for our securities; the successful completion of the notes offering; and other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These and many other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this release or elsewhere by Applied or on its behalf. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update them.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future.