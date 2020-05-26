DEM to Offer Additional Surf Lifeguard Certification Test on Thursday, May 28

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced today it will be administering an additional conditional Surf Lifeguard Certification test this week. Lifeguard positions at all beaches in Rhode Island require certification and special training in first aid, CPR, and lifeguard training.

The schedule of testing is as follows:

Thursday, May 28 | 10 AM – 1 PM Misquamicut State Beach, Westerly Surf tests for lifeguards working at all types of swimming facilities

To help reduce wait times and maintain social distancing requirements, all lifeguard candidates must pre-register for their examination and schedule their test time online at www.riparks.com/lifeguard.

To qualify for testing, all candidates must have successfully completed courses and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR that includes infant, child, and adult. Candidates will be required to upload a copy of their training certificates (lifeguard training, CPR, first aid) when registering and digitally sign the waiver of liability. A valid photo ID with verification of date of birth must be presented at check in.

Any candidate under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to sign the waiver. Candidates will be able to download the waiver when they register, and it must be brought with them to the test. The parent or legal guardian must present a valid photo ID when handing in the waiver. Parents and legal guardians will not be allowed to stay in the testing area and are encouraged to wait in their cars or in other areas and follow all social distancing guidelines.

The entire testing process will follow strict COVID-19 safety guidelines for cleaning, health screening, and testing procedures, as follows:

• Candidates will not be allowed into testing area until 15 minutes before their scheduled testing time.

• At check-in and check-out lifeguard candidates must remain at least 6 feet apart from other candidates and testing staff. Areas and spaces will be designated to assist in maintaining these distances.

• Candidates will be required to bring and wear cloth face coverings. Candidates will be screened by testing staff upon arriving at the testing area. The following is the screening tool that will be used. https://www.reopeningri.com/resource_pdfs/COVID19_Screening_Tool_English-NEW.pdf

• All testing staff will be wearing face coverings during the entire process. Testing staff physically conducting the test will be allowed to remove masks only if they are able to remain 6 feet from candidates in order to clearly give instructions or commands.

• Lifesaving equipment including surfboards, torps, buoys, rope, and rescue mannequins will be wiped down before and after each candidate is tested.

• Candidates will be required to use provided hand sanitizer after completing testing.

The $10 certification fee cannot be collected in advance. Therefore, candidates are required to bring exact change or a check.

In case of inclement weather, contact RI State Parks headquarters at 401-667-6200 for cancellation information.

For more information on becoming a lifeguard, visit www.riparks.com. For more information about DEM divisions and programs, visit www.dem.ri.gov.

