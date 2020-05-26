Stuart McDowall Acquires Securities of Softrock Minerals Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws, Stuart McDowall announces that in connection with Softrock Mineral Ltd.'s ("Softrock") 2018 rights offering he acquired an aggregate of 2,554,000 units ("Units") at price of $0.02 per Unit, each Unit being comprised of one common share ("Common Share") of Softrock and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant") entitling him to acquire an additional Common Share at a price of $0.05 until June 14, 2020.



Prior to acquiring the Units Mr. McDowall held 1,988,000 Common Shares representing approximately 8.37% of the then outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the acquisition of the Units Mr. McDowall now holds an aggregate of 4,542,000 Common Shares representing approximately 11.40% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and Warrants entitling him to acquire an additional 2,554,000 Common Shares representing approximately 6.41% of the outstanding Common Shares.

The Units were acquired for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over Softrock. Mr. McDowall may from time to time acquire additional Common Shares and/or Warrants, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional Common Shares and/or Warrants or may continue to hold the Common Shares and Warrants.

