Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation of Mesa Air Group - Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (“Mesa Air” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MESA). A class action securities lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Mesa Air securities in or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”).



On or around August 9, 2018, Mesa Air conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 9.63 million shares of common stock priced at $12.00 per share.

On February 5, 2019, during an earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 for the period ending December 31, 2018, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Ornstein (“Ornstein”) stated that “[a]bout a year ago, American talked [to] us about raising our performance levels.”

Then, on May 10, 2019, CEO Ornstein further disclosed that the Company knew that in the last 18 months Mesa Air was “hamstrung” by a number of factors, including needing more pilots, pilot training and qualified maintenance people.

Then, on August 9, 2019, CEO Ornstein disclosed that Mesa Air had found it "very difficult to meet the performance criteria" under its contract with American Airlines and had ultimately failed to do so.

Since the IPO, Mesa Air's stock price has traded as low as $2.05 per share - a decline of more than 80% from the Company's offering price.

If you purchased Mesa Air securities, you may move the court no later than June 1, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.

