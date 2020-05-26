Neovasc Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- Company outlines milestone achievements towards value creation



VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced a corporate update on its progress towards its value creation strategies.

Fred Colen, Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc, commented, “Today’s corporate update is a testament to the teamwork and commitment of our employees, physician partners and regulators around the globe. We would like to thank the investors who have given us the opportunity to advance our programs and we are thrilled to continue to advance our value creation strategies.”

Progress on Reducer

We are beginning to see a return of elective procedures in Germany and other European markets. After a marked slowdown that began in March, Reducer implant rates in Germany, where the company has a direct sales team and NUB Status 1 designation for reimbursement, are once again approaching pre-COVID-19 levels. As previously discussed, the company is aware of the backlog of potential Reducer patients related to COVID-19 and the reduction in elective procedures in select European markets and we look forward to continued acceleration.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Interventional Procedures Programme in the U.K. has invited Neovasc to participate in guidance development for Reducer treatment of refractory angina. Neovasc is honored to be considered for review by NICE and we look forward to further collaboration as we establish the value of Reducer therapy in the United Kingdom.

In the United States, the Reducer FDA Pre-Market Approval (PMA) milestones continue to progress, with our “100-day Meeting” recently completed.

Progress on Tiara

The Company has applied for CE Mark Approval under the Medical Device Directive (MDD) for the Tiara TA transapical mitral valve replacement system. The Company is working interactively with our Notified Body in Europe, to advance our submission.

We continue to make progress with our transfemoral Tiara TF mitral valve replacement system program with the completion of several recent animal implants. We remain focused on a first-in-human implant towards the end of the year.

Progress on Capital Structure

Following the retirement of our 2017 notes, the recently announced financing of approximately $5M will enable the Company to support ongoing operations under terms more favorable to the Company, including the removal of the particularly onerous provisions that have challenged our capital structure since 2017. The Company believes our revamped capital structure will substantially improve the Company’s ability to raise additional equity capital to fund the company to its critical milestones in 2020 and early 2021.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

