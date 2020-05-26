Spring Bank to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOPKINTON, Mass., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases and certain cancers, today announced that it will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place June 2-4, 2020.



Martin Driscoll, Spring Bank’s President and CEO, will be providing a corporate presentation on June 2, 2020 from 4:00pm to 4:25pm EDT.

The corporate presentation will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at https://ir.springbankpharm.com/. There are no planned webcasts for this event.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company is developing its STING product portfolio with its lead clinical product candidate, SB 11285, an intravenously-administered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers, its STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of a broad range of inflammatory diseases and its STING agonist ADC program for potential oncology applications. For more information, please visit www.springbankpharm.com.

