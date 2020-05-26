Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Quotient Limited to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY, Channel Islands, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced the Company will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.quotientbd.com. A webcast replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Quotient Limited

Building on 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. The MosaiQ platform is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania. The Quotient logo, Quotient MosaiQ and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

Contacts:

Peter Buhler, Chief Financial Officer, peter.buhler@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26

Primary Logo

