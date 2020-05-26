Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CDK Global Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDK) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on June 29, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2020.

About CDK Global

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact:
   
Julie Schlueter
847.485.4643
julie.schlueter@cdk.com 		Roxanne Pipitone
847.485.4423
roxanne.pipitone@cdk.com 

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry


