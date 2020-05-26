Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (116,049) deaths (3,488), and recoveries (46,714)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (116,049) deaths (3,488), and recoveries (46,714) by region:
Central (12,426 cases; 350 deaths; 3,281 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20), Cameroon (5,044; 171; 1,917), Central African Republic (652; 1; 22), Chad (687; 61; 244), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,402; 68; 340), Equatorial Guinea (719; 7; 22), Gabon (2,135; 14; 562), Sao Tome & Principe (258; 11; 7).
Eastern (12,983; 351; 3,438): Comoros (87; 1; 21), Djibouti (2,468; 14; 1,079), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (701; 6; 167), Kenya (1,348; 52; 405), Madagascar (586; 2; 147), Mauritius (334; 10; 322), Rwanda (336; 0; 238), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,711; 67; 253), South Sudan (655; 8; 6), Sudan (3,976; 170; 503), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (222; 0; 69).
Northern (35,389; 1,651; 15,462): Algeria (8,503; 609; 4,747), Egypt (17,967; 783; 4,900), Libya (75; 3; 40), Mauritania (237; 6; 15), Morocco (7,556; 202; 4,841), Tunisia (1,051; 48; 919).
Southern (25,285; 504; 12,595): Angola (70; 4; 18), Botswana (35; 1; 19), Eswatini (256; 2; 158), Lesotho (2; 0; 0), Malawi (101; 4; 37), Mozambique (209; 1; 71), Namibia (21; 0; 14), South Africa (23,615; 481; 11,917), Zambia (920; 7; 336), Zimbabwe (56; 4; 25**).
Western (29,966; 632; 11,938): Benin (208; 3; 118), Burkina Faso (845; 53; 698), Cape Verde (390; 3; 155), Cote d'Ivoire (2,423; 30; 1,257), Gambia (25; 1; 17), Ghana (6,964; 32; 2,097), Guinea (3,275; 20; 1,673), Guinea-Bissau (1,173; 6; 42), Liberia (266; 26; 144), Mali (1,077; 70; 617), Niger (951; 62; 786), Nigeria (8,068; 233; 2,311), Senegal (3,161; 36; 1,565), Sierra Leone (754; 44; 297), Togo (386; 13; 161).
**Africa CDC inadvertently reported 27 recoveries for Zimbabwe. Correct value now listed.
*Africa numbers are taken from Official RCC and Member State report.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).