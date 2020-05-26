Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Time: 9:30 – 9:55 AM ET

Speaker: Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder



Date: Thursday, June 11, 2020

Time: 8:50 – 9:30 AM ET

Speaker: Matt Kane, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder

Live webcasts of each presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website, www.PrecisionBiosciences.com , under the Investors & Media section. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. Elo Life Systems is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Precision BioSciences also using ARCUS to benefit human health and wellness with novel food products that enhance the nutrition and diversity of global food supply. For more information about Precision BioSciences please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com .

