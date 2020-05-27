Sean Richards Appointed as Vincit’s new SVP of Strategy & Partnerships

"Sean Richards brings a truckload of digital marketing experience to our team," says Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit California.

Vincit (NASDAQ:VINCIT)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincit California, a custom software development and design company in Irvine, has appointed Sean Richards as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships. Richards brings 18 years of experience in client management, business development, and marketing across a variety of industries.

Prior to Vincit, Richards worked as Senior Director of Marketing at Irvine Company focused on digital marketing and integration of marketing technologies. Before Irvine Company, Richards provided business development and partnership management at several reputable marketing agencies in both California and Arizona. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Design Management from Arizona State University.

“These unprecedented times have increased the need for an impactful online presence for all businesses. We are well-positioned to help our clients with their digital strategy and offline-to-online transformation, and Sean brings a truckload of digital marketing experience to our team. He shares the same vision of exceptional customer experiences and I am delighted to work with him,” says Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit California.

“It’s clear to me Vincit successfully breaks the traditional business model in such a rewarding way for both the customers and Vincit’s passionate employees. I am thrilled to join the team to play a critical role in the continued growth of client partnerships and support the strategic initiatives of the valued customers,” says Sean Richards, Senior Vice President of Vincit California.

Richards starts in his position on June 1st providing his time and expertise to support both Greater LA, California, and Phoenix, Arizona markets.

Vincit is a software development and design company based in Irvine and Palo Alto, California, and Tampere, Helsinki, Turku and Oulu, Finland. Founded in 2007, Vincit currently employs more than 450 professionals. Ranked first in Europe in the Great Place to Work study, Vincit's success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees. Vincit is listed on the Nasdaq OMX First North market. www.vincit.com