5,718 boats inspected for quagga mussels, 54 cited during Memorial Day weekend

Salt Lake City — Law enforcement officers and technicians for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources had a busy Memorial Day weekend, working to prevent invasive quagga mussels from spreading.

Statewide, Aquatic Invasive Species technicians inspected 5,718 boats and performed 142 decontaminations. DWR conservation officers cited 54 people who violated Utah's laws to prevent the spread of invasive mussels. Last Memorial Day weekend, 6,570 inspections were performed statewide, and 171 boats were decontaminated.

Technicians inspected a total of 1,319 boats at stations in the Lake Powell area from Friday to Monday. During those inspections, mussels were discovered on 118 of the boats, requiring a hot-water decontamination and giving a stark reminder of why boaters must have their boats inspected when leaving Lake Powell. Forty-two people received citations (misdemeanor and rule violations) for either not stopping for inspections or for transporting their boats with the plugs still in.

"In order to keep our Utah waters mussel free, we need public support and compliance," DWR Aquatic Invasive Species Operations Sgt. Krystal Tucker said. "Individuals with any watercraft who are traveling past an open inspection station are required to stop so our technicians can conduct an inspection for quagga mussels. All motorists traveling by an administrative checkpoint have to stop to make sure they are complying with invasive species laws. Our goal is to stop the spread of invasive mussels in order to protect Utah's waters, so they remain accessible to the public and continue to provide incredible recreational opportunities for everyone."

There are over 40 inspection stations located at various waterbodies and along highways throughout Utah. Visit the DWR website for a list of all the decontamination stations around the state.

Why quagga mussels are bad