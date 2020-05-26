ECECD, IAD Host Dr. Maegan Rides at the Door for Zoom Webinar on Trauma

05.26.2020

Free, public presentation will be held Thursday, May 28, from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m.

SANTA FE — The Early Childhood Education and Care Department has partnered with the Indian Affairs Department to host Dr. Maegan Rides at the Door, director of the National Native Children’s Trauma Center at the University of Montana, for a Zoom-based webinar on trauma.

Dr. Rides at the Door’s presentation will address historical and intergenerational trauma - as well as the extraordinary circumstances facing our communities during the ongoing public health emergency. In particular, she will focus on the risks of secondary trauma to early childhood educators - as well as steps that educators, parents, and communities can take to adapt to today’s unprecedented challenges.

“Native communities have long faced extraordinary obstacles, and Dr. Maegan Rides at the Door knows this as well as anyone. Yet the insight, wisdom, and best practices she brings aren’t just useful on tribal lands - they’re useful in communities across New Mexico,” said Jovanna Archuleta, ECECD Assistant Secretary for Native American Early Childhood Education and Care.

“New Mexicans have stood by each other throughout this emergency - and now, we’re reaching out across the country to ensure that our communities have what they need to navigate these waters,” said IAD Cabinet Secretary Lynn Trujillo. “We thank Dr. Rides at the Door for joining us, and we look forward to learning from her.”

The webinar will be held Thursday, May 28 from 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. There is no cost, and all New Mexicans are welcome to join.

English Link: Register in advance for this webinar: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t2R3EYlASgW131YkivKM6g

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Spanish Link: Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/97928623494?pwd=WFlKVHFPTktqK1BnU1UxVXpnVm9YZz09

Meeting ID: 979 2862 3494 Password: 089649

Dial-In: 253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799.

Contact: Matt Bieber Director of Communications Early Childhood Education and Care Department matt.bieber@state.nm.us

Sherrie Catanach Public Relations Coordinator New Mexico Indian Affairs Department sherrie.catanach2@state.nm.us (505) 469-7599