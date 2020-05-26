Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 7,026

New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 93 additional positive tests for COVID-19. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

13 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

16 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Lea County

25 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health on Monday also reported three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 320.

Previously reported numbers included: nine cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Luna County, two in McKinley County, one in Sandoval County, two in San Juan County, one in Taos County); one case in San Juan County that has been identified as not being lab confirmed; and one case in Santa Fe County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Previously reported numbers did not include one case that was thought to be an out-of-state resident but has been identified as a New Mexico resident and has been added to Doña Ana County. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 7,026 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 1,347

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 40

Cibola County: 129

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 46

Doña Ana County: 423

Eddy County: 19

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 19

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 24

Lincoln County: 3

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 2,215

Otero County: 14

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 37

Roosevelt County: 36

Sandoval County: 544

San Juan County: 1,581

San Miguel County: 15

Santa Fe County: 133

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 23

Torrance County: 20

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 72

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 51

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 2

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 42

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

As of today, there are 216 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 2,522 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following congregate living and acute care facilities:

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Aztec Health Care in Aztec

Beehive Homes in Farmington

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Dungarvin New Mexico, LLC in Gallup

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

La Vida Llena in Albuquerque

Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

McKinley Care Center in Gallup

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Pacifica Senior Living Center Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Farmington

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Care Home in Gallup

Taos Living Center in Taos

Tohatchi Area Opportunity Services (TAOS) in Tohatchi

Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Farmington

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Asymptomatic people who are currently working;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.