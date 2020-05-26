Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Talend (TLND) CEO and CFO –managing ‘quality’ of data is a market set to explode

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief executive officer of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Christal Bemont had a few clear messages: 

  •  She has conviction that there will be increased opportunity in a “new normal” post COVID-19.
     
  • Cognition around the importance of data quality and integrity is on the rise and the market is set to explode.
     
  • The opportunity is massive, and she wants to get it right.

In a far-ranging interview with Talend’s CEO we discussed the future of the business.

Read: Talend CEO: managing ‘quality’ of data is a market set to explode

