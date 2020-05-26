Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Talend (TLND) CEO and CFO –managing ‘quality’ of data is a market set to explode
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief executive officer of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Christal Bemont had a few clear messages:
She has conviction that there will be increased opportunity in a “new normal” post COVID-19.
Cognition around the importance of data quality and integrity is on the rise and the market is set to explode.
- The opportunity is massive, and she wants to get it right.
In a far-ranging interview with Talend’s CEO we discussed the future of the business.
