Lt. Governor Hosts Reopening Discussion with Dance Studio Industry

May 15, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor Dan McKee held a virtual meeting with a large group of small dance studio owners to discuss the need for flexibility and creativity in the state's reopening strategy.

The small business owners provided the Lt. Governor with their reopening feedback which included:

- These small studios have large, open spaces that can be utilized in a safe and effective manner to keep students more than 6 feet apart with reduced capacity.

- The group advocated to be included in Phase 2 of reopening, noting they were in the process of purchasing personal protective equipment.

- In addition to providing classes, the studio owners are also committed to conducting after school programs and connecting with young people. They added that mental health and physical health are a big part of the offerings at their studios.