Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,580 in the last 365 days.

McKee Hears Outdoor Dining Feedback from Local Restaurants

May 15, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor Dan McKee hosted a discussion with a large group of local restaurant owners to hear their feedback on the newly added outdoor dining regulations. The small business owners appreciated the idea of outdoor dining, but added that the model would not work for many of them. They noted that taking reservations, phone numbers and transforming parking lots into dining areas will be too cumbersome and costly.

They suggested that the state's reopening strategies should include more definitive guidelines on upcoming indoor dining requirements. Many felt that they were not getting enough advance guidance.

The participants were vocal about the fact that many of them would be forced to close completely. They also raised the issue of employees not wanting to return to work because they are collecting significant unemployment payments. They added that finding replacements for long-term staff is difficult and training new employees is an additional and significant cost for small businesses.

The Lt. Governor suggested that the group shares their feedback on his Facebook Small Business Virtual Town Hall Meeting so they can present their views to a larger audience. Members agreed and were scheduled to appear on the next livestream.

You just read:

McKee Hears Outdoor Dining Feedback from Local Restaurants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.