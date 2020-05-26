PATTISON Outdoor Celebrates Bronze International OBIE for Arterra’s Out-of-Home Campaign

The ‘Underground Cellar’ of Arterra’s Out-of-Home campaign debuted the new wine brand with a tunnel domination at St. Andrew Station in Toronto’s PATH. The campaign displays a full-motion video for the brand on PATTISON’s 48’ LED Canvas Wall, and is lined with vinyl decals along with a real, aged wine barrel in glass enclosure.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, Canada’s leading Out-of-Home advertising provider celebrates Arterra Wines Canada for receiving a Bronze OBIE during the virtual awards hosted by the Out-of-Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) on May 20th. The campaign, which was featured on PATTISON products inside Toronto’s PATH was created in partnership with PATTISON’s Production team; media planning agency, dentsuX; and creative agency, dentsumcgarrybowen (formerly) DentsuBos.

The campaign, which won an OBIE award in the International Out-of-Home category for its Underground Vineyard & Cellar campaign, successfully debuted Arterra’s new wine brand, “The Audacity of Thomas G. Bright” during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It reached festival attendees travelling through the PATH with immersive tunnel dominations, including an underground cellar at St. Andrew station, and a ‘live vineyard’ at the MetroCentre Tunnel near Roy Thomson Hall, a TIFF premiere location.

“The International category draws out spectacular creative from around the world so we are very pleased this campaign won a Bronze OBIE award,” says Sandy D’Amico, National Sales Manager, PATTISON Outdoor. “It demonstrates the power of contextual Out-of-Home campaigns and their ability to reach a relevant audience in an impactful way. We raise a glass to celebrate our client and the agency for bringing this innovative campaign to life with PATTISON at an iconic downtown location!”

“We are really proud of the final result of this campaign. It was the culmination of hard work and collaboration across the DAN network to bring to life a truly innovative, first-to-market Out-of-Home execution that stopped consumers on their daily commute.” Sarah Hill, Account Director, dentsu X.

“This was a unique combo of a digital, static and experiential campaign for the brand,” says Nick Iozzo, Senior Director, Retail Innovation, Oxford Properties Group. “The OAAA recognizes creative excellence in OOH advertising and this campaign was definitely a fan-favourite! Congratulations to all on this award-winning campaign for Arterra Wines Canada presented within Oxford Properties Group's MetroCentre in Toronto.”

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising , a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

www.pattisonoutdoor.com

www.linkedin.com/company/pattison-outdoor

www.instagram.com/pattisonoutdoor

www.facebook.com/pattisonoutdooradvertising

www.twitter.com/pattisonoutdoor

https://www.youtube.com/user/PattisonOOH/

For more information contact:

Sandy D’Amico

National Sales Manager

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

905.282.6880

sdamico@pattisonoutdoor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5e8c1dd-1b41-4e62-a2ce-c2dc92f6c5fb