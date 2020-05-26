Jason Kulpa Comments on the Implications of the Net Worth Tax in the United States

Jason Kulpa comments on the implications of the legalization of the Net Worth Tax in the US to help businesses and individuals make better financial decisions.

BOSTON, MA , USA, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proposals to legalize a net worth tax in the United States have recently gained public attention. According to the proposals, the annual net worth of high-income individuals would be levied at rates of about 8% per annum. The tax range would be as comprehensive as possible to reduce tax evasion.

The projected objectives of the recommendations are to significantly expand the effectiveness of the national tax laws, provide more revenue to fund new government projects, and minimize billionaires' political sway.

Jason Kulpa is a net worth expert and recipient of the San Diego Business Journal's Most Admired CEO Award. Here, he comments on the effects of a net worth tax in the United States, which may help wealthy individuals make better financial decisions.

Boost Foreign Lending

On paper, it is easy to presume that the United States economy is open to external investment, but not entirely. Consequently, a net worth tax would boost foreign lending to the U.S., although some ventures would fail due to low savings. The GDP of the United States would appreciate slightly. However, the growth in external loans and foreign ownership of capital assets in the U.S. would lead to reduced gross income for U.S. citizens and residents.

Lower Employee Wages

The most severe impact of the net worth tax would be its eventual influence on employees. The scale to which a levy on wealth affects workers is based on how it changes the asset market. If the net worth tax doesn't result in higher foreign lending, the United States asset market will contract, resulting in decreased employee productivity and reduced salaries for workers. Nevertheless, in an increasingly non-restrictive economy, that impact is minimized.

A net worth tax may not be as progressive as argued by its proponents because of its impact on employees. Nonetheless, that calls for creating a restrictive financial system, in which reduced savings may lead to a remarkable, unfavorable effect on the asset market volume. It's more practical to presume that the impact on the stock market and employees wouldn't be notable and that the levy's financial hardship may land chiefly on asset owners in the shape of reduced future income.

Change the Trading Deficit

In a non-restrictive financial system, a net worth tax would boost international loans to the U.S., which can alter the trading equilibrium. Since net remittances to the U.S. have equivalent net imports, growth in foreign investments would lead to a surge in the United States trade shortfall in the short term. Nevertheless, the trade shortfall would eventually reduce since greater external ownership of asset stock in the United States would ultimately increase the remittances paid to foreign investors, boosting net exports.

The macroeconomic impact of the net worth tax can additionally create a dynamic earnings score. The majority of dynamic earnings arise from variations in production. For instance, a business tax reprieve lowers business tax remittances, though it can increase employee salaries.



About Jason Kulpa

Jason Kulpa is a net worth expert and serial entrepreneur. He is the Founder and former CEO of UE.co, San Diego's Fastest Growing Business multi-year award winner, and a Certified Great Place to Work multi-year winner. Mr. Kulpa is a San Diego's two-time winner of the Most Admired CEO Award of the San Diego Business Journal and a semi-finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur award.