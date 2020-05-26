State Street Ballet Presents An Interactive Virtual Summer Series

An Inside Look: State Street Ballet State Street Ballet - Santa Barbara, CA

The first ballet company on the CYA.Live platform, State Street Ballet will present some of the greatest moments in their artistic history to a global audience

The power of the arts is truly never more important than when the world needs to heal as a global community.” — Rodney Gustafson

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, State Street Ballet is continuing to strive for new and innovative artistic opportunities for friends, family, patrons, and all fans of the arts. In keeping with their mission to provide imaginative performances, to ensure re-opening and implementing their 2020/2021 season, and stay connected with audiences, the company is announcing their unique interactive performance series: State Street Ballet’s Virtual Summer Series.

Beginning on June 3, with following dates scheduled on June 24, July 22, August 19, and September 16, State Street Ballet will present some of the greatest moments in their artistic history on CYA.Live. It is the world's first interactive, multi-way, live events web platform for virtual engagement with large audiences. The capabilities of this platform will bring the company’s dancers, artistic staff, and audience members together like never before. Viewers will be able to watch performances in the comfort of their own home while simultaneously engaging with members of the company.

Rodney Gustafson, Founder & Co-artistic Director of the company shares, “State Street Ballet had to cancel our spring performances and our annual gala due to the pandemic, so we were looking for ways to stay connected with our community and supporters. When the team from CYA.Live presented their capabilities we saw that they, like us, are innovative and think outside the proverbial box. We are excited to utilize their ingenuity and be the first dance company on their event platform to share our works with a global audience. The power of the arts is truly never more important than when the world needs to heal as a global community.”

The inaugural event will be on June 3 and is made up of two short documentaries to give new and faithful fans an introduction to the look and feel of this unique ballet ensemble. An Inside Look: State Street Ballet, will be free of charge and accessible worldwide on the CYA.Live platform. All performances will begin at 5:00 pm PST.

An Inside Look: State Street Ballet

Part I - In 2017, the company traveled to Santiago, Chile, to perform in the Gala Internacional de Ballet at Teatro Municipal de Las Condes. This is a look behind-the-scenes into the collaborative spirit of all involved and personal reflections from State Street Ballet’s participating dancers. The gala featured 25 dancers from 12 countries and besides State Street Ballet, included principal members from acclaimed companies including Staatsballett Berlin, the Royal Ballet, Ballet de Santiago, and the New York City Ballet. Please enjoy snippets from the myriad individual, pas de deux and remarkable ensemble pieces choreographed by Edgar Zendejas, William Soleau, and Kassandra Taylor Newberry.

Part II – A truly entertaining, theatrical tour-de-force, An American Tango is the true story of Frank and Yolanda Veloz, the sensational duo who were one of the greatest ballroom dance couples of all time. Written by their youngest son, Guy Veloz, and choreographed by State Street Ballet’s Co-Artistic Director William Soleau, their American love story is brought to life through music, drama, and dance. This documentary video captures the behind-the-scenes experience of the production’s premiere, from the first studio run-through to the dress rehearsal on stage.

The four subsequent events include full-length performances of An American Tango (June 24), The Jungle Book (July 22), Common Ground (August 19), and Chaplin (September 16). “General Admission” tickets will be available on the CYA.Live site for $9.99 for each of these events.

Founder, Executive and Co-Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson, and Co-Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer William Soleau, will introduce each performance and will be joined by members of the company and guest choreographers, including Kevin Jenkins and Edgar Zendejas, for live commentary and a real-time Q&A session following each performance.

For more information please visit CYA.Live or StateStreetBallet.com

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

State Street Ballet, now in its 25th year, is an internationally acclaimed dance company based in Santa Barbara, CA under the bi-coastal artistic direction of Rodney Gustafson and William Soleau. It is a pioneering collaborative supporting international ensemble members and consistently striving for new and innovative artistic opportunities that serve a broad audience. Each season is dedicated to bringing the highest standards of artistry and original quality to tried and true classical favorites plus original works that reflect the contemporary nature and talent of the ensemble. The company is comprised of 20 dancers representing six countries.

Public performances, educational outreach, community partnerships, and training programs are fundamental at home and in the communities where they perform on tour nationally and internationally. Gustafson Dance is the official school of State Street Ballet and provides instruction in dance for all levels of advancement, beginner through professional. Visit statestreetballet.com for the season schedule, to meet the company, purchase tickets, and more.