Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,576 in the last 365 days.

Illegal Online Pharmacies Exploit Vulnerable Consumers During the COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) released the May 2020 Rogue Rx Activity Report, Rogue Online Pharmacies in the Time of Pandemic: Capitalizing on Misinformation and Fear. The report highlights how illegal online pharmacies use coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to expand operations and prey on consumer fears.

NABP has identified dozens of rogue online pharmacies claiming to sell prescription drugs marketed for COVID-19 treatment. Drugs such as chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir, and ritonavir are being sold online after they gained media attention; however, these are unproven treatments for COVID-19 and are dangerous when taken without proper medical supervision.

Attempting to capitalize on the pandemic, illegal online pharmacies are:

  • adding coronavirus-related images to preexisting websites,
  • purchasing domain names that include COVID-19 words and phrases,
  • registering domain names with fraudulent “safe haven” registrars, and
  • creating new website facades linking to non-coronavirus-related stores.

NABP confirmed over 90% of the COVID-related domain names identified were registered anonymously, which makes it difficult for law enforcement agencies to investigate these sources.

In response to the rise of these fraudulent sites, regulators have called for assistance from the private sector, including internet intermediaries that have been successful in shutting down fraudulent face mask, vaccine, and test kit sellers. NABP calls for the implementation of long-term policies to combat rogue internet pharmacies, including immediately locking and suspending domain names engaged in illegal commercial activities. Furthermore, in the absence of significant voluntary action, the Association supports legislation that would require registrars to validate domain name registration information and lock and suspend any domain name that is used for public health scams and similar illicit activity.

NABP continues to identify rogue websites that are seeking to exploit consumers during COVID-19. These sites and other illegal pharmacies are being added to NABP’s Not Recommended List. A list of safe online pharmacies and related resources can be found on the Buy Safely page of www.safe.pharmacy to help consumers identify legitimate websites from which to purchase medications. Read the full report and learn more about rogue internet pharmacies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic by visiting the Publications and Reports section of www.nabp.pharmacy.

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health.

Larissa Doucette
National Association of Boards of Pharmacy
847/391-4405
help@nabp.pharmacy

You just read:

Illegal Online Pharmacies Exploit Vulnerable Consumers During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.