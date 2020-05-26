Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Sudan: Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness Update 20

Weekly Overview

● Owiny Ki Bul FMP was deactivated on 15 May since the point had been unable to operate after the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions. DTM continues operating 10 Flow Monitoring Points surveying travelers at selected border points and transit hubs with Uganda, DRC and CAR

● IOM continued with active screening in 5 supported PoEs, namely: Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Nimule PoE, Wau and Juba International Airport

● IOM continued to support IPC/WASH activities at 4 PoEs (Kaya, Yei Airstrip, Nimule ground crossing and Juba International Airport) out of 5 PoEs (Yei Airstrip, Kaya, Wau Airstrip, Nimule ground crossing, and Juba International Airport), within the communities in Attende, Gimunu, Marakonye and Yei town around the SSRRC as well as in seven health facilities (Yei state hospital, Kaya PHCC, Rhodoba PHCU, Panyume PHCC, Kerwa PHCC, Khorijo PHCU and Morobo PHCC)

● IOM provided assorted IPC/WASH supplies to Yei hospital as well as the PoE at Yei Airstrip

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3gkWiNQ

