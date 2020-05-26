Hemp, Inc. Surpasses $1 Million in Sales From Its Premium, High Quality Hemp Flower

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) announced today that sales to date from their premium hemp flower, Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush, have surpassed their $1,000,000 groundbreaking milestone. The Company has reached $1,035,817.04 (up $55,000 from sales reported in its last press release). That’s a total of $1,035,817.04 over the past ten weeks and six days ($265,200 during the first quarter and $770,617.04, to date, in the second quarter). The Company expects to hit groundbreaking milestones each week (maybe even $1,000,000 a week) due to the explosive demand for its high quality hemp flower. The premium Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush is just one of the many bio-diverse hemp products the Company produces, among hemp for bioplastics and LCM (Lost Circulation Material).



Hemp, Inc.’s CEO, Bruce Perlowin, admits it was very frustrating and full of delays with sales for about two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic but says the Company is now “full speed ahead”. “Our Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush hemp flower is exploding. We’re in full swing and are on track to be able to sell our King of Hemp™ pre-rolls in all 50 states. We’re also beginning our mass marketing campaigns so I’m certain we will have revenue in the millions to report for the second quarter and beyond. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if we hit $1,000,000 weekly. It’s definitely possible.”

As a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, including the 85,000 square foot multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility on 9 acres in Spring Hope, NC, a 55,000 square foot state-of the art local processing center in White City, Oregon, a 500-acre hemp growing Veteran Village Kins Community in Golden Valley, Arizona, two model “Small Family Hemp Farms” in North Carolina and Arizona, a pre-roll blending manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, NV, and a 5,000 square-foot retail store (The King of Hemp Store™) in Kingman, Arizona, Hemp, Inc. has a few more infrastructure footprints to create but other than that, it’s full speed ahead for the Company.

Hemp, Inc. focused most of its resources and personnel on growing and processing a very successful high CBD hemp grow in Southern Oregon. This bold move and strategic action yielded great results in terms of revenue for the Company and has even set the tone for the rest of this year. Oregon also has a uniquely suited climate, politically and agriculturally, to dominate the fast-growing industry. Given that Oregon farmers have demonstrated the ability to grow world-renowned products, it makes sense that they would be able to produce some of the best hemp buds in the world.

The Company’s grow operation in Oregon is among the best in the state and has yielded some of the highest quality hemp colas on the market. The company believes that they will hit the 20% mark of their grade A buds and the rest of the Company’s high-quality colas will be used for their new line of pre-rolls.

Hemp Inc.'s A and B hemp colas are derived from Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush, one of the top selling cultivars on the market. A cola refers to a cluster of buds that grow tightly together, also known as the flowering site, on the hemp plant. The strain, rich soil and climate lend themselves to Hemp, Inc. colas being among the highest quality buds, positioning them to be some of the best tasting for consumption.

“The climate in Oregon, the farmers’ capacity to grow, and their application of skillful hemp farming methods has put Hemp, Inc. in the position to make some of the best quality colas from one of the top cultivars available on the market,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “The fact that we have sold so much of it and have surpassed $1 million in sales, faster than the blink of an eye, off the buds alone illustrates the demand for high quality hemp. We are proud of the A and B colas from the Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush, so much so that we are excited to use the same buds in our inaugural batch of King of Hemp™ pre-rolls.”

According to a report from Research and Markets, the global industrial hemp market is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 26.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 34%. Hemp, Inc. identified an increased demand for smokable hemp flower as people seek alternative methods of consumption. The Brightfield Group predicts the smokable hemp flower market is projected to be worth $70.6 million this year, jumping from $11.7 million in 2018.

Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin’s King of Hemp™ pre-roll line offers high-end products that are an effective and flavorful, smokable alternative to cigarettes and other hemp consumption methods. The remaining A and B colas to be used in the newly launched King of Hemp pre-rolls are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, federal regulations, and regulations in the markets where they are available for purchase. The King of Hemp™ pre-rolls can be purchased individually or in packs of 6. Each pre-roll is 1 gram and does not exceed 0.3% THC.

Those interested in King of Hemp™ pre-rolls or hemp-derived CBD tinctures should visit King of HempTM USA (in the final phases of being updated) or email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

To see one-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page, where he shares daily posts of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

HEMP, INC.’S TEN DIVISIONS

It has been Hemp, Inc.’s intent to continually invest in building its hemp infrastructure, especially since none existed previously. In fact, the Company has instinctively been following the same path as Amazon… reinvesting profits and operating capital back into building the infrastructure. This is a business strategy that has been proven and works well.

All the years leading up to this point were building and finishing the largest hemp infrastructure in America and now the Company is focusing 90% of its efforts on marketing and generating revenues. The result, so far, has been almost crossing the million dollar mark in revenue in just 10 weeks.

Hemp, Inc.’s ten divisions are as follows:

Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

Division Two – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

Division Three – The Hemp Extraction & Pre-Roll Blending Infrastructure

Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

Division Six – Accessories, Products and Services

Division Seven – Research and Development

Division Eight – Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures

Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting

Division Ten – Educational Entertainment

Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure (Division One) currently consists of two hemp processing facilities across the country, with two more under development, which will include an in-house third party testing laboratory. The largest of the two is its multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in Spring Hope, North Carolina. It’s the largest “industrial hemp processing center” in the western hemisphere and has grown to become one of the pre-eminent centers of the industrial hemp industry. The 85,000 square foot facility sits on 9-acres. It is environmentally sustainable and was built from the ground up in hopes of “Making America Hemp Again." With a patent pending manufacturing process, the North Carolina facility is operating full time to process millions of pounds of the Company’s unique kenaf-hemp blend, to manufacture all-green natural loss circulation material (LCMs), called DrillWall™ . The DrillWall™ is to be sold to the oil and gas drilling industry, along with an all-green natural oil spill absorbent, a second industrial kenaf-hemp product called Spill-Be-Gone™. The Company also mills hemp and kenaf to make hemp bioplastics from its industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation in Spring Hope, North Carolina.

"We currently have 772,800 pounds of raw kenaf bales, 364,500 pounds of DrillWall™ in 14,580, 25-pound bags; 494,489 pounds of Spill-B-Gone™ in 463 Supersacs and 11,200 pounds of raw hemp in 16 bales. That’s a total of 1,673,339 pounds of product which translates into finished product that will be sold for $1 - $4 per pound," said Perlowin.

In addition to the company’s industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina, Hemp, Inc. also rents one of the most sophisticated local processing centers (LPC) in White City, Oregon which focuses on hemp harvesting, drying, curing, trimming, bagging, storing, and in some cases selling high CBD hemp for local farmers and the Company’s own hemp grows in that area, and post processing for the CBD industry. The Company’s main focus is the “King of Hemp™” pre-rolls and high CBD smokable buds… a new phenomenon of smoking hemp which has caught the marketplace by storm.

Hemp, Inc. and their associates also have 4,500 acres of land in Golden Valley, Arizona (100 miles from Las Vegas, 20 miles north of Kingman, AZ). Out of the 4,500 acres of land, 500 acres are designated for the Veteran’s Village Kins Community (VVKC) for Arizona. Hemp, Inc. is preparing 80+ acres, of the 500 acres, for hemp cultivation. The company aims to boost the economies of these towns by offering affordable hemp processing services, which incentivizes local growers to add hemp to their crop rotation. The company is continuing to scout new locations for local processing centers in Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, Puerto Rico, North Carolina and several other states.

Thus far, Hemp, Inc.’s Local Processing Center (LPC) in Oregon has employed over 200 employees during its 2018 harvest season and over 300 employees during its 2019 harvest season. As of first quarter 2020, the Company has employed close to 50 employees who are bucking, trimming, sorting, bagging and shipping the Company’s high quality premium Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush hemp.

Division One Products:

· DrillWall™ (a loss circulation material)

· Spill-Be-Gone™ (an oil spill cleanup product)

· Hemp bioplastics

As of first quarter 2020, Hemp, Inc. is fulfilling a $1 million dollar sales agreement, through its subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing (IHM), for its DrillWall™. According to CEO, Bruce Perlowin, the Company has executed a sales agreement to sell $1 million worth of DrillWall™ over the course of one year. IHM received its first $30,000 payment and shipped the first batch of DrillWall™ out in December, 2019 and another $60,000 payment was received for the second batch of DrillWall™ in February, 2020 and a $30,000 payment in March, 2020. “We expect the remaining balance from the $1,000,000 over the next few months,” said Perlowin. IHM is based in Spring Hope, North Carolina, and is the production facility for DrillWall™, along with other industrial hemp products.

Division Two – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

The Hemp Farming Infrastructure (Division Two) consists of hundreds of acres of hemp and kenaf growing in multiple locations, farm equipment, cloning rooms, clones and seeds, grow rooms, greenhouses, hemp drying facilities and a huge amount of peripheral farming tools and equipment. The progress Hemp, Inc. has made in its agricultural endeavors, over the course of four years, has been amazing. This year marks the fifth year that Hemp, Inc. has been growing hemp. (To see Hemp, Inc.’s agricultural progress from 2016 through May, 2020, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/kingofpot and scroll through posts from 2016 to the present. Visit https://www.hempincpresents.com/ to see the videos of Hemp, Inc.’s grows in multiple locations.)

Hemp, Inc. also has two “Small Family Hemp Farm” models. The “Small Family Hemp Farm” in North Carolina is situated on 12 acres and consists of a cloning room, a greenhouse, and enough land to grow 2,000-3,000 high CBD or CBG hemp plants. (This model farm can be seen on Bruce Perlowin's Facebook page, in the Aug. 22nd - 26th, 2018 posts.) The model shows farmers how to grow high CBD and CBG hemp plants, operate a greenhouse and turn a barn into a cloning room to earn up to $100,000+ a year. This shows an example of how the “Small Family Hemp Farm” can be duplicated and reappear on the American landscape. After all, the original small family farms in America were able to survive economically by growing hemp as their main cash crop and the first five presidents of the United States were all hemp farmers.

A model “Small Family Hemp Farm” is located Dolan Springs, Arizona. This “Small Family Hemp Farm” is referred to as “The Orchard” since it has a sizable organic orchard. There are 2 acres on which hemp will be grown; a cloning room; cold storage; and a greenhouse that is planned to be installed. This year mostly CBG hemp will be grown.

This year, according to Perlowin, the company is consulting on a 55-acre grow in Oregon, partnering with “Tractor Richard” for 40 acres of CBG hemp and 100 acres of kenaf in Mohave Valley, Arizona. (See Bruce Perlowin’s Facebook page post for May 19, 2020.) The 10 – 40 acres in Golden Valley, Arizona for the Veteran Village Kins Community is based on how many people will sign up for the Hempathon (1 acre joint venture grows with Hemp, Inc.), hundreds of acres in North Carolina (a combination of hemp and kenaf), and an undetermined amount in other states.

It should be noted that the number of acreage and the amount to be grown has fluctuated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Perlowin says collective sales from all of these grows will be extremely significant in terms of pre-rolls, high CBD and CBG buds, distillate, isolate, biomass and many other products. “This year is about sales and marketing for us. Right now, I believe we have the largest footprint of bio-diverse hemp products with vertical integration in the hemp industry in America today. We are always looking for joint ventures where we have or can expand our footprint,” commented Perlowin.

Moreover, “A to Z” services for the farmers are available - from harvesting to drying, curing, bucking, machine trimming, hand trimming, bagging, storing, nitrogen sparging, and selling… creating a “one stop shop” for the small to large family farms.

Division Two Products include:

· The King of Hemp™ Pre-Roll Blends

· High premium CBD flower from the Rogue Valley in Southern Oregon, North Carolina and Arizona

The super-premium King of Hemp™ pre-rolls are in full production and use Hemp, Inc.’s A and B hemp colas. The A and B hemp colas are derived from Oregon-grown Pre-98 OG Bubba Kush, one of the top selling cultivars on the market. The strain, rich soil and climate lend themselves to these colas being among the highest quality buds, positioning them to be some of the best tasting for consumption.

Advocates say Oregon has a uniquely suited climate, politically and agriculturally, to dominate the fast-growing industry. Given that Oregon farmers have demonstrated the ability to grow world-renowned products, it makes sense that they would be able to produce some of the best hemp buds in the world. Hemp Inc.’s grow operation in Oregon is among the best in the state and has yielded some of the highest quality hemp colas on the market. The company believes that they will hit the 20% mark of their grade A buds and the rest of the Company’s high-quality colas will be used for their new line of pre-rolls.

The King of Hemp™ pre-roll line offers high-end products that are an effective and flavorful, smokable alternative to cigarettes and other hemp consumption methods. The remaining A and B colas used in the newly launched King of Hemp™ pre-rolls are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill, federal regulations, and regulations in the markets where they are available for purchase. The King of Hemp™ pre-rolls can be purchased individually or in packs of 6. Each pre-roll is 1 gram and does not exceed 0.3% THC.

As of the first quarter, sales from the pre-rolls total $3,435. The packaging (boxes) for the pre-rolls were delayed for two months due to COVID-19 but executives say everything is back on track and they have 100,000 boxes in inventory as well as 100,000 tubes for the pre-rolls in inventory. With everything back on track, pre-roll sales are expected to explode with massive revenues to be generated next quarter.

Consumers can also shop on the newly redesigned website www.kingofhempusa.com for the King of Hemp™ pre-rolls and hemp tinctures. Each pre-roll contains a smooth, nearly odorless natural hemp smoke. They are tightly rolled into a filtered cigarette rice paper for the ultimate discreet smoke. Many users have said the King of Hemp™ pre-rolls present a calming experience, perfect for alleviating feelings of anxiousness and gaining mental clarity.

The King of Hemp™ tinctures also hit the market with steady sales. While there was a slight interruption in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sales are now back on track. The tinctures available on www.kingofhempusa.com are fast-acting CBD oil tinctures that contain the full spectrum of hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants grown by the Company. It contains .3% or less THS so it’s federally legal nationwide.

Within the next 30 days, the Company expects to roll-out the second product in the King of Hemp™ (KOH) product line “Midnight Express” in honor of Billy Hayes who made the name famous in the 1978 movie “Midnight Express” chronicling his suffering at the hands of Turkish authorities for trying to smuggle hash shish out of Turkey.

Hemp, Inc. is also hosting the Hempathon at the Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona. Contestants are growing 1 acre of hemp in a contest with other growers from around the country. Hemp, Inc. is providing land, water, security, and live streaming video coverage for participants. The Hempathon entry fee is $5,000 and a 50/50 revenue split. Winners of the Hempathon will share in several awards and prizes of up to $50,000.

The Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona has 6 domes and the overnight RV camping sites (see Bruce Perlowin’s Facebook page post on 5/16/20) are being set up so people can stay on the land during the Hempathon grow. Live streaming video cameras are also ready, so the world can watch the “The Great American Hempathon” in real time.

Also, as part of the Hempathon, Hemp, Inc.’s Hemp Academy (Arizona) will offer classes in one of its geodesic domes during the Hempathon, which will include hemp experts, product developers, field trips to the grow area, and more. This hands-on, interactive, educational experience is the chance of a lifetime for people to learn about this new emerging multi-billion dollar industry from hemp industry experts.

A 44-ft. geodesic dome will be set up to show movies, documentaries and courses on everything from bio-dynamic farming, permaculture, organic farming practices to bees, predator pest control, soil amendments, cloning, grafting and other peripheral agricultural course materials.

“Knowledge is power and by sharing knowledge, we all grow together,” says CEO Perlowin.

Those interested in signing up for the Hempathon should contact Chris Tinney ctinney@hempinc.com.

Division Three – The Hemp Extraction & Pre-Roll Blending Infrastructure

The Hemp CBD Oil Extraction & Pre-Roll Blending Infrastructure (Division Three) originally consisted of a Supercritical C02 Extractor. After operating for over a year it has been determined that Hemp, Inc. will not be involved in the extraction industry and has changed its direction to focus primarily on the King of Hemp™ pre-rolls and The King of Hemp™ high CBD smokable flower. The CBD oil that was extracted from the 2018 hemp grows in North Carolina has been made into pure crystalline CBD isolate which was added to the Company’s “King of Hemp™” branded line of pre-rolls that are now in the marketplace across all 50 states.

In lieu of building its own extraction laboratories, Hemp, Inc. plans to utilize the facilities of other labs in the industry to manufacture its own line of CBD oil products while they continue to build and expand the infrastructure for pre-rolls and high CBD smokable buds. The Company will hire or joint venture with other, already existing, labs to manufacture CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, and other products in its future cannabinoid line. With 150 different cannabinoids, over 300 terpenes, and more of each being discovered almost monthly, the product range and possibilities in this area are endless.

Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

The Hemp Educational Infrastructure (Division Four) includes Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University which focuses on educating and empowering Hemp farmers and entrepreneurs with knowledge, processing, infrastructure and support. The educational seminars, through the Hemp University, are held periodically (as needed). These seminars teach farmers and landowners how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing the per-acre crop revenue. Through this division, Hemp, Inc. has trained well over 500 farmers in its first two years by doing a total of nine Hemp University seminars in North Carolina and Oregon, which included:

The New Leaf Symposium and Golden Grow Awards Gala - January 26, 2020 (Jacksonville, Oregon)

“The New Leaf Symposium’s” focus was “Regeneration" to celebrate optimism and resilience in the industry, the power of the plant, and faith in the hemp-producing community. The event sold out with over 180 attendees. The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly possible and the speakers were hailed as the best yet. The educational symposium concluded with the “Golden Grow Awards Gala”. The Golden Grow Awards Gala honored Oregon's top cultivars and put Oregon’s best farmers head-to-head for some of the most prestigious hemp-industry accolades. There were four categories judged in the awards: Top CBD, Top Terpenes, Judge’s Favorite, and Peoples’ Choice. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 1/28/20 for a short video on this symposium.)

The Pre-Harvest Symposium – September 8, 2019 (Oregon)

“The Pre-Harvest Symposium” workshop at Southern Oregon University was expertly designed for both farmers and entrepreneurs of all experience levels, focused on harvesting, processing and profit channels within the hemp industry. The third edition of the Southern Oregon Hemp University brought an abundance of insight into innovations within the realm of harvesting and processing to the forefront. Additionally, the symposium touched on traditional practices in agriculture. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 9/9/19 for a short video on this symposium.)

Pre-Plant Support Workshop – May 4, 2019 (Oregon)

“The Pre-Plant Support Workshop” was an incredible success that filled the entire venue to capacity with attendees. In total, there were close to 200 attendees, including 20 vendors in attendance. The workshop was designed to help hemp farmers or those who are interested in the hemp industry learn the best pre-planting practices prior to the planting season. The Hemp University Pre-Planting Support Workshop was an interactive and informative workshop that covered the various details hemp farmers should know prior to planting in the 2019 season and beyond. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 5/9/19 for a short video on this workshop.)

The Hemp University Educational Seminar - March 23, 2019 (Oregon)

This was the first Hemp University held on the West Coast. The seminar provided attendees with a full day of networking, education, and support. The seminar helped others in the area who were interested in the hemp industry learn more about the “Industrial Hemp Revolution” and how this movement can not only transform Southern Oregon’s economy, but also revive family farms and small businesses in the surrounding areas. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 3/28/19 for a short video on this seminar.)

Growing Hemp for Profit – March 10, 2018 – (North Carolina)

The Hemp University’s first educational symposium event of 2018 entitled “Growing Hemp for Profit” took place on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Attendees learned from the University’s industrial hemp experts as they shared their lessons from their experiences in growing industrial hemp. “Growing Hemp for Profit,” which took place from 8:30am to 5 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn in Charlotte, North Carolina. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 3/17/18 for a short video on this symposium.)

Hemp Money Event: Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018 – December 2, 2017 – (North Carolina)

The fifth most vital and anticipated educational symposium of the year was Hemp Money Event: Economics, Lessons & Planning for 2018. This symposium was held on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 8:30am to 5:00pm at the Shrine Club (320 Airport Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804). Attendees learned the economics of growing industrial hemp for fiber, seeds, and CBD; learned about other master POD growers’ experiences and lessons; and, learned how to prepare for the 2018 industrial hemp growing season with a well-defined blueprint for success. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 12/23/17 for a short video on this symposium.)

The Hemp Oil Event: The Art and Science of CBD Oil – September 30, 2017 (North Carolina)

The Hemp Oil Event (The Art & Science of CBD Oil) was The Hemp University’s fourth symposium in North Carolina, held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 8:30am to 5:00pm at the Peachtree Hills Country Club, 3512 Peachtree Hills Road, Spring Hope, NC 27882. The symposium brought attendees up to speed on all business and scientific aspects of Industrial Hemp CBD cannabinoids by disseminating current, reliable information that continues to shape the revolutionary CBD market. Attendees also got a chance to go to Hemp, Inc.’s, then, 70,000 square foot multipurpose industrial hemp decortication facility for the first live public demonstration of its Supercritical CO2 Extraction System using North Carolina-grown CBD industrial hemp. Representatives from NuAxon Bioscience were also on-site to allow those interested in purchasing their own CBD extraction system. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 9/30/17 for a short video on this symposium.)

The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing – June 24, 2017 (North Carolina)

The 3rd Hemp University educational symposium held on June 24, 2017 focused on The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing. The educational symposium was held at Louisburg College in Louisburg, North Carolina. A team of experts engaged attendees through the greenhouse and indoor growing process from cultivation to harvest and from processing to distribution. Dr. Robert Bruck, Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science at Louisburg College, was The Hemp University’s special guest who lectured on soil microbiology during the symposium. Attendees were able to spend half of the course at Hemp, Inc.’s, then, 70,000 square-foot Industrial Hemp Hub, in a 3,000 square-foot cloning room. There, attendees had the opportunity to experience a more hands-on learning approach. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 6/30/17 for a short video on this symposium.)

Farming Hemp for Profit™ – April 29, 2017 (North Carolina)

Hemp, Inc.’s second, sold out, educational symposium (Farming HEMP for Profit™), through its Hemp University, was a phenomenal success. The symposium took place on Saturday, April 29, 2017, from 8:30am – 5:00pm, at the Hampton Inn & Suites located at 3920 Arrow Drive, Raleigh, NC 27612 and drew over 100 attendees. The one-day educational symposium and tour of Hemp, Inc.’s, then, 70,000 square-foot multipurpose industrial hemp facility was an opportunity for landowners and farmers to learn how to apply real business building tactics with a “specific step-by-step blueprint” on how to grow, sell and profit from farming industrial hemp. This event accomplished its mission to help landowners and farmers add a new viable and profitable income stream by maximizing the per-acre crop revenue. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook post on 4/30/17 for a short video on this symposium.)

Farming Hemp for Profit™ – March 18, 2017 (North Carolina)

This was Hemp, Inc.’s first Hemp University symposium. The symposium was a sold out event and was a huge success with 100 attendees who rated the quality of information presented as excellent. The symposium took place on Saturday, March 18, 2017, from 8:00am – 5:00pm, at Hemp, Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC, located at 1436 Highway 581 North, Spring Hope, North Carolina, 27882. The one-day educational symposium was an opportunity for landowners and farmers to receive a “specific step-by-step blueprint” on how to grow, sell and profit from farming industrial hemp by using real business tactics and principles, presented by industry experts. (See Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook posts on 3/18-19 and 3/21-26, 2019 for a short videos on this symposium.)

To listen to past Hemp University workshops, please visit hemp-university.teachable.com. Also visit https://www.hempincpresents.com to see highlights from Hemp, Inc.’s inaugural Hemp University held in North Carolina, which sold out in two weeks.

The Hemp University’s twelve online educational masterclasses are $10 each and each masterclass is under an hour in length. The online courses include lectures from industry leaders who have educated attendees at the Hemp University workshops in Oregon. These online masterclasses provide farmers who were either not able to attend the first Hemp University or who would like to revisit certain topics presented by the event speakers.

Those interested in Hemp, Inc.’s online courses, including experts in any aspect of the industrial hemp industry, should contact Chris Tinney on (855) 554-6834 or via email at (ctinney@hempinc.com).

“Since The Hemp University’s initial launch with the educational symposium, the number of attendees grew tremendously and was an overwhelming success, each time. The interactive, hands-on learning approach was invaluable. By learning in an interactive cohort format, students gained the necessary skills they needed to immediately implement them on their farm or in their organization. It’s the perfect mix of quality instruction, relevant educational content and a high level of commitment, to ensure the educational success of each attendee,” said Perlowin.

The Hemp University has helped transform the livelihoods of North Carolina and Oregon farmers transitioning from tobacco and other crops to industrial hemp by providing them with the tools and support needed to gain a foothold in this burgeoning industry.

Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

While marketing is a critical facet of any business operation for increasing revenues, Hemp, Inc. believes there must be a keen focus on the infrastructure. The demand for CBD, CBG and other hemp products is massive, some even say the demand is insatiable. In order to supply that type of volume/demand, there has to be a strong foundation or infrastructure in place. While Hemp, Inc. continues to grow a rock solid Hemp Marketing Infrastructure, CEO Perlowin reminds us that this infrastructure has to be able to support a meteoric industry growth. The cannabidiol (CBD) market is on track to grow to $23.7 billion through 2023, according to the Brightfield Group. The firm also estimated the smokable hemp market to be valued at $11.5 million in 2018, a growth of 250% from 2017. “This is why we consistently focused on infrastructure for so long. Since we made that a priority, we are now positioned to go into an aggressive marketing mode,” says Perlowin.

In late January, 2020 the first King of Hemp Store™ had a soft launch in Kingman, Arizona. This 5,000 square foot Wells Fargo bank building is in the heart of Old Town Kingman next to historic Route 66 and will showcase everything hemp, including the KOH pre-roll line, flower, tinctures, health and beauty products, and Hemp Blue’s hemp denim jeans (www.hempblue.com). The retrofitted, once Wells Fargo Bank building, will also retain the working vault.

The company has also recently joint-ventured with the retail store “Hemp Healthcare”, in Dolan Springs, Arizona, to sell high-end cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp-based products. “Hemp Healthcare” is home to an array of renowned CBD and hemp products, including Hemp, Inc.’s cosmetic and wellness line that includes shampoos, conditioners, lotions, candles and more. The retail storefront is conveniently located off Highway 93 in Arizona, in a highly trafficked tourist area. Specifically located on Pierce Ferry Road, “Hemp Healthcare” is next to “Dolan Station” – a location that welcomes numerous tour buses daily with visitors from around the world that stop there on trips to the Grand Canyon. On some days, up to 40 tour buses stop at this location, filled to the brim with tourists on their way to the Sky Walk at the western realm of the Grand Canyon. The Company expects a very good return later this year. It should be noted that due to COVID-19, tour buses are not currently running but the store has become incredibly active due to COVID-19.

Division Six – Accessories, Products and Services

Division Six focuses on the sale of hemp industry accessories such as the sale of extractors, harvesters, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; the drying, trimming, curing, storing and brokering for other farmers harvesting hemp; and ultimately anything else a hemp farmer may need to be successful.

“What we found is that people are always looking for hundreds of items. New harvesting equipment, irrigation equipment of all kinds, soil amendments, organic soil fertilizers, organic pest control products, new extraction technologies and more,” said Perlowin. “As we expand this Division, we will strive to become the Amazon of the hemp industry.”

According to Perlowin, Hemp, Inc. is currently building out a new section of its website that will list all of the products. This information will be available on https://www.hempinc.com/ in the near future.

Division Seven – Research and Development

While Research and Development has been an integral part of Hemp, Inc. since day one, a more formal research and development project will be planned for later this year. This division will then start and expand rapidly. The Company originally planned for Puerto Rico to be a research and development hub, but found the barrier to entrance was much too great and has therefore changed its position to focus its research and development division on states where hemp is already legal. Hemp, Inc. is proud to have been a pioneer and leader in the early stages of the hemp industry in America with our strategy to build infrastructure even before legalization occurred in a state such as what was done in North Carolina and Arizona.

“It is now more economically advantageous to operate in a state that already has several years of legalization behind it because it makes it easier further down the road for hemp companies to thrive – just as we have done in North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada and especially Oregon. Our growing operation in Oregon hit a grand slam, 2 years in a row.”

Division Eight – Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures

Hemp, Inc. established its eighth division (Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures). Since the passing of the 2018 hemp bill, Hemp, Inc. has been flooded with inquiries of people who want to invest in the hemp industry but don’t know where to start. As the Avant-guard of the industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has put together numerous joint venture investment opportunities for the medium to large-scale investor. Those who are interested should email ir@hempinc.com. Millionaire investors, and in some cases billionaires and billion dollar hedge fund managers, are aggressively trying to get into the hemp industry since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill. Our joint venture agreements are that they put up the money and we put up the expertise in a 50/50 revenue share (after all the initial investment money is paid back). This will save the large-scale hemp investor often two years and dozens of multi-million dollar mistakes that they “WILL” often make without an expert in the hemp industry. This is where Hemp, Inc.’s vast network of experts and resources, built over a period of 10 years, in the industrial hemp industry come into play because this is something we can easily provide to those interested in entering this industry.

Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting

Hemp, Inc.’s Industrial Hemp and Medical Marijuana Consulting Company (IHMMCC) was recently restructured as its ninth division and is now “Division Nine - Industrial Hemp Consulting”. With an influx of public companies wanting to expand into the industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has been inundated with potential consulting agreements. To keep up, Hemp, Inc. revamped its consulting division to work hands-on with each company to provide its years of expertise. According to Perlowin, there is definitely a sense of a “Community of Companies” whereby a lot of companies are working together to pool their resources, marketing connections and strategies in order to grow simultaneously.

Typically, companies seeking in depth consulting services from Hemp, Inc. pay mostly in stock since cash flow is oftentimes tight during the developmental stage of start-up companies in this industry. Through Hemp, Inc.’s Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting, a wide range of services are forged from the experiences of creating the first publicly traded company in the cannabis sector (Medical Marijuana, Inc.) and having over a decade of experience in the industrial hemp industry’s public sector. Perlowin, Hemp, Inc.’s chief executive officer, also has over five decades in the industry.

Division Ten – Educational Entertainment

Hemp, Inc.’s newest division, Entertainment, will cover everything from investing in the movie “The Adventures of the King of Pot” (https://www.kingofpotthemovie.com/) and other historical movies, books and documentaries representing our industry up to the current docuseries being made on “The Modern Day History of Hemp”. Those interested in investing in any one of these ventures should contact the division’s Project Manager, Chris Tinney, at 855-554-6834 or via email, ctinney@hempinc.com.

VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES

To see the livestream feed for the Veteran’s Village Kins Community Arizona, visit https://www.hempinc.com/arizona and click on “View Live Feed” or visit www.kinscommunity.com and click on the “Livestream Video” tab.

The company’s 500-acre strategic growing partner Veteran Village Kins Community in Golden Valley, Arizona, is designed to grow hemp and produce CBD and CBG products to benefit veterans as well as generate revenue for Hemp, Inc., the Veteran Village and individual veterans living in the community.

The Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona has completed its final site plan blueprints for its 36 of the 500-acre site in Golden Valley, Arizona (20 miles north of Kingman, AZ and 90 minutes from Las Vegas, NV). The site plan was submitted to the Mohave County Building Department for final review. The Company is also in the final stages of completing the necessary infrastructure to support an off-grid, renewable, energy system.

Live streaming video can be accessed on www.kinscommunity.com by clicking the “Livestream Video” tab. Viewers are able to actually see the way the Veteran Village Kins Community is designed and watch it being built. According to Perlowin, the basic framework or overall plan of the Veteran Village Kins Communities is to create a holistic healing and learning center that is designed to educate and heal veterans with PTSD, alcoholism, meth addiction, opioid addiction, and other psychological conditions while at the same time training them on the numerous aspects of being part of the emerging multi-billion dollar hemp industry. To see the first live streaming video, click here.

The Company will also build hemp-growing communities for other groups such as “Abused” Women & Children Village Kins Communities; the “Orphans” Village Kins Communities; “Homeless” Village Kins Communities, the “Healers” Village Kins Communities (the healers are professionals who are knowledgeable in the modalities to treat these traumatized groups); and a community to “Heal the Healers” called Heal the Healers Village Kins Community Arizona. These particular communities are all synergistically aligned to work simultaneously supporting each other.

For example, the “Healers” heal the traumatized veterans and women & children; the women support orphaned children, and orphaned children want to see people living in homes and not homeless. Thus, a portion of the hemp grown in each community goes to create and support another community, giving everybody a sense of giving back and helping others as they help themselves. This circles back to the healers who also work to heal the veterans and the other traumatized groups. This is the economic foundation on how the sale of the hemp products operates as a “quantum economic matrix” or an example of “symbiotic economics” which is way more complex than this brief description allows.

Dwight Jory, the Project Manager for the “Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.”, said, “We are very happy with the progress. Our Kins Community is really beginning to come together.” Planting began April 20, 2020 (see Bruce Perlowin’s Facebook page post on 5/15/20). Three-hundred acres have been fenced and 120 acres have been scraped and cleared to grow hemp, 13 overnight trailer park sites are under construction, and organic gardens have been planted, according to Jory. These organic gardens double as experimental growing modules using an entire array of different growing technologies to see which modalities grow the best in a desert environment. As for the 6 geodesic domes, two have been converted to greenhouse nurseries (see Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page post on 5/14/20) and the others are structurally intact. “We have been gaining a lot of momentum in our Veteran’s Village so these updates change week by week,” says Perlowin.

“We are now accepting volunteers who have expressed an interest in helping to build the first Kins Community for our veterans,” said Jory. Those interested in making the first hemp growing CBD-producing “Veteran Village Kins Community” become a reality should contact Ms. Sandra Williams via email (swilliams@hempinc.com).

One thousand trees, on 36 of the 500-acres, have also been planted, with an additional 1,000 trees on order. The “Veteran Village Kins Community” will include a 100,000-square foot GMP compliant, central processing plant, a state-of-the-art testing laboratory, and various health and wellness centers to support veterans who may have psychological, emotional or health issues.

“As Hemp, Inc. positions itself on the forefront of America’s industrial hemp revolution, we see our partnership with ‘Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.’ being paramount in supporting the small family farm movement that we are confident will reshape the American landscape,” said Perlowin. “As we work toward getting our eco-village up and running in Golden Valley, Arizona, we are also aggressively scouting strategic locations in other states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Giving veterans and other Americans a place to learn new skills and take part in this multi-billion-dollar hemp CBD market is very exciting. It’s a big part of our mission to give back. Recently we have expanded our Kins Community concept internationally focusing on, but not limited to, Israel, New Zealand, Canada, Africa, and Australia.”

Hemp, Inc. executives are also continuing to scout new locations nationwide to open additional hemp processing centers in legal markets.

HEMP, INC.’S STOCK BUY BACK PLAN

Hemp, Inc.’s stock buyback is a mechanism to dramatically reduce the outstanding shares in the open market. "Once our Stock Buy Back Plan begins, and all the legal requirements to do this are in place, it is our intention to use 10% to 50% of the revenues, at some time in the future, when all the complex legal requirements are in place.”

