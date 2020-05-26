Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
S.D.: COVID-19 pandemic bogs down court system

Black Hills Pioneer

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the wheels of justice continue to turn in Lawrence County. They’re just going a bit slower than usual.

With defendants’ bond amounts lower than usual, longer than normal adjudication timeframes, suspension of the speedy trial act, and even an extended year-long service stint for seven current jury panels, those committing crimes will still have their day in court. It just may be later rather than sooner.

“The biggest difference is that, a lot of these people, when they’re supposed to appear in circuit court, are appearing through their lawyer by affidavit,” said Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald. “That was never allowed, prior to this pandemic, on felonies and then, the case is then being continued down the road. It’s not uncommon to get a continuance of a case for two months.”

