Luanda has new governor

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 26 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Tuesday, here, appointed Joana Lina Ramos Baptista Cândido, to the position of Governor of the Province of Luanda.,

According to a note from the Civil House, the ex-governor of Luanda replaces Mpinda Simão, who was sacked as governor of Uige province, this Tuesday.

Yet today, the President of the Republic appointed Lotti Nolika, to the post of Governor of the Province of Huambo, which was occupied by Joana Lina.

In another order, João Lourenço dismissed, at his request, Alberto Paca Zuzi Macosso, from the position of Vice-Gorvernador of the Province of Cabinda for the Political and Social Sector, and appointed Miguel dos Santos Oliveira to the same position.

Finally, the President of the Republic dismissed Samahina de Sousa da Silva Saúde, from the post of Secretary of State for Planning and Ruth Madalena Mixinge, from the post of Secretary of State for the Family and Women Promotion .

For their posts, the president appointed Milton Parménio dos Santos Reis, Secretary of State for Planning, and Elsa Maria Barber Dias dos Santos do Espírito Santo, to the post of Secretary of State for Family and Promotion of Women.