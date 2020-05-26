Coronavirus - Seychelles: Ambassador Kozhin calls upon Vice President Meriton for Africa Day

On the occasion of Africa Day, celebrated on Monday 24 May 2020, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, H.E. Artem Alexandrovich Kozhin, called upon Vice President (VP) Meriton, to personally deliver a congratulatory message on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation, H.E. Vladimir Putin for President Danny Faure.

The message stated that ‘African states are Russia’s important and prospective partners, which enjoy well deserved respect on the global arena and play an active part in finding solutions to pressing international issues.’ It also highlighted the success of the Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi last year and added that such forums ‘will contribute towards enhanced mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide range of fields, as well as towards coordinated efforts in addressing contemporary threats and challenges, including coronavirus infection pandemic, which has become a serious threat to our countries and people.’

On his part Vice President Meriton elaborated on a letter recently sent to H.E. Vladimir Putin concerning V (Victory) Day, whereby he acknowledged the significant role Russia had played in the war (World War II).

Other important points discussed were the re-opening of the Seychelles International Airport in June and the status of the upcoming Seychelles National Day celebration, the latter to which VP Meriton responded that it will be a low key event, in view of the COVID-19 situation.