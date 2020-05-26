Two Injured in Separate ATV Crashes in Jericho Mountain State Park

CONTACT: Lieutenant Mark Ober 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 May 26, 2020

Berlin, NH – A Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded to two separate ATV crashes on the day that trails officially opened in Jericho Mountain State Park. The first call came in at 8:30 a.m. reporting a crash on the Brook Road Trail. The operator, identified as Kyle Pelletier, 25, of Nashua, NH, had been operating on the trail when he lost control and crashed into a tree suffering a serious, but non-life-threatening injury. The 911 call came in via an unknown third party caller. EMS personnel from Berlin Fire Department were first on scene. Pelletier was transported from the scene via a rescue UTV and transferred to an awaiting Berlin Ambulance. He was brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) in Berlin for treatment of his injury. The accident is still under investigation, but based on the preliminary findings it appears that excessive speed is the primary contributing factor in the crash.

While the investigation into the first crash was ongoing, a second, separate crash was reported in the park at approximately 10:30 a.m. This call came in via 911 and reported a rollover crash on the Twista Vista Trail. The operator in this instance was identified as Stephanie Chandonnet, 31, of Brookline, NH. According to witness statements and evidence at the scene, Chandonnet was traveling downhill when she lost control on a narrow section of trail. The resulting actions caused the ATV to roll over and land on top of her causing unknown injuries. Again, EMS personnel from Berlin Fire Department were activated and first on scene. They provided initial medical treatment and transported Chandonnet to a waiting Berlin ambulance. Chandonnet was taken to AVH where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. Excessive speed is not considered a factor in this accident.