ISG Named Preferred Business Partner of Automation Anywhere

As part of expanded relationship, ISG gains access and opportunities to provide consulting and implementation services to Automation Anywhere clients

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced it has been named a preferred business partner of Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

With the designation, ISG Automation, a unit of ISG, will work with current and future clients of Automation Anywhere to expand their use of RPA through ISG’s consulting and implementation services. ISG has had a business relationship with Automation Anywhere since 2016 and last year was named Growth Partner of the Year by the RPA company.

ISG continues to expand its automation capabilities related to Automation Anywhere, adding professionals with expertise to support Automation Anywhere’s web-based, cloud-native digital workforce platform, Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019, and its IQ Bot artificial intelligence solution. In addition, ISG recently began working on consulting and implementation engagements with several Automation Anywhere clients. These include, among others, a leading U.S. national media company, a leading manufacturer of business-jet aircraft, a top automaker, a well-known investment and financial services firm, and a leading biopharmaceuticals company.

“Intelligent automation continues to be in high demand, especially in this time of global pandemic, when enterprises are seeking to leverage this technology to improve the efficiency and quality of their services, and free up necessary capital to invest in longer-term digital transformation efforts,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG.

“Our designation as a Preferred Business Partner of Automation Anywhere represents another significant milestone in the continued growth and expansion of our ISG Automation business, which has been built from a start-up to a leading player in intelligent automation in just over three years,” Connors said. “We look forward to working closely with Automation Anywhere to offer our mutual clients a combination of Automation Anywhere’s RPA platform and our world-class automation consulting and implementation services.”

Beyond cost savings in the current COVID-19 environment, Chip Wagner, CEO of ISG Automation, said enterprises are focused on increased productivity, data accuracy and customer experience as they advance their automation capability. “To transform the customer experience and deliver world-class service and engagement, enterprises must adopt the right tools, business models and technologies, including automation and advanced analytics, to enhance their human interaction with customers,” Wagner said.

ISG is a market leader in automation and digital business solutions. The firm’s ISG Automation business unit partners with the world’s leading automation software companies to bring the benefits of business process automation to ISG clients. ISG Automation services help clients with everything from software selection to building their bot workforce to leveraging the technology to transform and improve business outcomes.

ISG Automation is a pure-play intelligent automation unit of ISG with a full portfolio of services, including automation assessments and strategy, proof-of-concept deployments, implementation and integration of software bots, establishment of centers of excellence to scale automation, training and managed services. For more about ISG Automation, visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # #

Will Thoretz Information Services Group, Inc. +1 203 517 3119 Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com Jim Baptiste Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527 jbaptiste@matternow.com