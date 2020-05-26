BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Windows and Mac SaaS Accelerates and Enhances Endpoint Security

BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Windows and Mac allows organizations to rapidly secure endpoints and limit privileges without hindering employee productivity



/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide technology leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced its market-leading BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Windows and Mac solution is now available as SaaS (software-as-a-service), enabling organizations to stop malicious attacks by enforcing least privilege on endpoints, while benefiting from the low total cost of ownership, rapid time to value, and reduced administration burden of a SaaS solution. As organizations are challenged to secure endpoints that are now in employees’ homes, BeyondTrust Privilege Management for Windows and Mac allows them to secure user devices and limit privileges without hindering productivity or driving up calls to the service desk.

With the increase of remote workers, and the cyberattacks targeting them, it’s now more imperative than ever to secure endpoints and prevent phishing attacks, malware, and ransomware from being introduced through home workers into the corporate environment. BeyondTrust Privilege Management provides the exact level of privileged access end users need to perform day-to-day activities, such as installing and updating approved applications and printers, webcams, etc., without giving them full administrative rights. This just-in-time approach to privileged access allows employees working from home to access the applications and peripherals they need without having to contact the service desk. It also enables traditionally Windows-oriented service desks to manage an increasing number of Mac users created by bring your own device (BYOD) policies.

Privilege Management for Windows and Mac via SaaS enables organizations to:

Implement endpoint security to protect users that are vulnerable to malicious attacks like phishing, malware, and ransomware

Achieve rapid time-to-value with SaaS deployments and Quick Start policies for immediate risk reduction and fast deployments

Enforce least privilege policies across Windows desktops/servers and macOS

Empower employees with the access to applications they need for maximum productivity

Minimize costs from IT staff and infrastructure while reducing the burden on IT and Service Desk teams

Meet the requirements of security and compliance, displayed through dynamic dashboards

With global deployments spanning more than 50 million endpoints and a myriad of industries, BeyondTrust Privilege Management is a tried and tested solution that provides unmatched time-to-value across the industry. The SaaS version can be deployed very quickly, and the unique QuickStart capability enables overnight policy implementation across all users, or groups of users, to immediately reduce the risk of unmanaged endpoints.

Privilege Management for Windows and Mac enables organizations to eliminate admin rights quickly and efficiently, without disrupting user productivity, unlike traditional privilege management products that can take months to properly configure. “My bigger customers have measured a 75% reduction in the amount of service desk tickets after removing admin rights,” reports Sami Laiho, Microsoft MVP & Ethical Hacker.

“With full management capabilities in the cloud, BeyondTrust provides nearly 3,000 customers the best the cloud has to offer – high availability, security, access, and scalability,” said Dan DeRosa, Chief Product Officer at BeyondTrust. “As organizations adjust to manage the increase in remote endpoints on the network, BeyondTrust’s SaaS solutions feature rapid deployment while also allowing the flexibility only a subscription model can provide.”

Privilege Management for Windows and Mac is an integral part of the BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management portfolio. By uniting the broadest set of privileged security capabilities, BeyondTrust’s Universal Privilege Management approach simplifies deployments, reduces costs, improves usability, and reduces privilege risks.

For more information, A Guide to Endpoint Privilege Management includes an in-depth overview of endpoint privilege management, and our Quick Guide: Enable & Secure Your Remote Force outlines how to keep remote workers productive without sacrificing security.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

