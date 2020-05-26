Global Service Providers Partner with Fortinet to Deliver Customized and Scalable Secure SD-WAN Services

Fortinet’s Security-Driven Networking Approach to SD-WAN and Broad API Ecosystem Allow SPs to Expand their Service Offerings and Differentiate in the Market

John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO, Fortinet

“Service providers are increasingly turning to Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as the favored solution to deliver services that standout from competitors and achieve faster and better ROI. Because Fortinet takes an integrated approach that combines advanced routing, security and SD-WAN in a single solution while also providing an open and extensible API-driven ecosystem, SPs that partner with Fortinet are able to simplify their service offerings and gain a huge competitive advantage in the market.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced continued momentum with network service providers who have chosen to leverage Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to scale and grow their business, deliver new value-added services, and limit overhead.

With the recent increase in remote workforces, network service providers are facing unprecedented demand for highly scalable VPN service offerings. Additionally, as the SD-WAN market has matured, these same SPs are beginning to offer security services as new customer demands and deployment efficiency call for advanced and integrated security. In fact, all participating service providers in a recent MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum) survey identified security as an essential value-added service they were either planning to offer or have already started offering on top of their SD-WAN solution.

With advanced routing, security and SD-WAN functionality in a single solution, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN has emerged as a top choice for network service providers to offer new and differentiated value-added services to their customers. Heightened by one of the broadest API ecosystems in the industry, Fortinet enables service providers to customize highly scalable secure SD-WAN services that can be quickly added to their offerings and easily deployed at customer sites. Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN empowers service providers with the ability to deliver highly scalable VPN services for business continuity. This approach also gives SPs the ability to build a complete security services platform with next-generation firewall capabilities such as web filtering, anti-malware, and threat protection, including deep SSL inspection, and even further expand to SD-Branch for complete consolidation of branch services.

The following are testimonials from network service providers that have chosen Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to differentiate their business:

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN allows us to quickly onboard customers and automate operations with an open and extensible API ecosystem. As Alestra's strategic partner, Fortinet solutions and market experience have been key to strengthening our proposal for digital innovation, while it supports our ability to be agile and implement highly secure and differentiated solutions for our business and government customers."

- Gabriel Muñoz, Director of Product Strategy, Alestra

“Fortinet’s commitment to security and interoperability enables us to extend services beyond just WAN connectivity into areas such as SD-Branch, IoT and cloud acceleration. It’s a game changer that allows us to empower our customers with a secure hybrid WAN.”

- Russell Horton, CEO, FluidOne

“With the evolution of cybersecurity threats and the ever-increasing demand for bandwidth, many Canadian companies suffer from the vulnerability and constraints of their legacy networks. We are proud to partner with industry-leading Fortinet to offer a security-integrated, turn-key SD-WAN service to secure and optimize direct internet access traffic, thereby improving network performance and security for our clients.”

- John Papadakis, President and CEO, Hydro One Telecom

Continued Secure SD-WAN Innovation

Fortinet’s commitment to SD-WAN innovation that supports service providers is evident in the latest release of FortiOS, Fortinet’s flagship operating system. FortiOS 6.4 includes advanced SD-WAN orchestration capabilities, automated NOC with advanced monitoring, and advanced analytics to help service providers offer additional value to end customers. Fortinet also continues to be an active member of MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum) and shares its dedication to facilitating the adoption of assured services orchestrated across global networks and helping define SD-WAN services standards to meet the evolving needs of today’s digital transformation efforts. Fortinet has been actively engaged as a member of MEF since 2017 and is working together with the organization in the development of new SD-WAN security standards.

