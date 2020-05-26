Tri State Materials Testing Lab Drives Workflow Efficiencies and Digital Transformation with Agile Frameworks

Scalable MetaField solution allows Connecticut inspection, testing, and engineering firm to sustain rapid growth

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Frameworks ®, the leading provider of collaborative, cloud-based corporate, field, and lab information management enabling Profitable Engineering® for the construction and engineering services sector, today announced Tri State Materials Testing Lab has selected its MetaField® solution to streamline field inspections and lab operations, and enhance client reporting.



Headquartered in Berlin, CT, Tri State is a full-service inspection, testing and engineering firm serving the construction industry in the Connecticut tri-state region. They offer a wide range of inspection and testing services including concrete, reinforcing bars, masonry, asphalt, soil, structural steel, and fireproofing as well as special inspections and specialty services such as ground penetration radar, window testing, piles monitoring, and concrete and asphalt coring.

Over the past several years, Tri State has seen a significant increase in the number of new projects. Their challenge was to find a software solution that would help them to effectively scale their operations and to sustain their rapid growth. They were looking to improve in four target areas: scheduling, reporting, invoicing and quality control. Overall, Tri State was looking for a solution that would align with their digital transformation strategy.

“Initially we want to solve the challenges that we’re facing today, but also account for and look towards the future state and growth of our company,” said Shawn Chaudhary, Director, Strategy and Business Development, Tri State Materials Testing Lab. “The capability that MetaField has to scale and grow was an attractive feature for us.”

MetaField is a subscription-based, multi-tenant Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) platform from Agile Frameworks that automates complex workflows for greater productivity and profitability. It provides a single application to manage project specifications, schedule, dispatch, test, collect and assemble results to accurately deliver information to clients in real time.

“MetaField has been phenomenal for our company. From our president to our managers, to our field inspectors. All levels have really seen the value and benefit this program brings to our business. I receive positive feedback from not only our employees but also our clients,” said Chaudhary.

“Tri State Materials Testing Lab is a fast-growing engineering and testing firm that understands the value of adopting technology such as MetaField to streamline field inspection data collection and lab processing so they can deliver fast results to their clients,” said Bob Tuttle, Agile Frameworks CEO. “We are pleased that Tri-State chose our company after an exhaustive search for the right solution for their business and we look forward to partnering with them to support the business as it grows.”

About Agile Frameworks

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., Agile Frameworks provides the only industry solution that fully integrates corporate, field, and lab information management activities in one platform across multiple engineering and construction disciplines. Agile offers capital project owners, construction, and engineering consulting firms the industry’s most impactful tools and automated processes to maximize efficiency, growth and profitability.

Learn more about how Agile Frameworks connects the construction network and enables profitable engineering for more than 19,000 monthly subscribers via our cloud based-mobile solution at www.agileframeworks.com

Media Contact: