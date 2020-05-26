Weight loss Expert Dr. Jan McBarron Recently Featured on the Industry Elites Podcast
Award winning bariatric medical doctor Jan McBarron recently shared expertise and insights on 2020’s top trending diets with the Industry Elites podcast.HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leading weight loss expert Dr. Jan McBarron was featured recently on the Industry Elites podcast. In this in depth, four-part interview, Dr. McBarron identifies and discusses some of this year’s most popular diet trends with special attention to their effectiveness regarding weight loss.
Each year has its own fad diets—2020 has proven no exception. In the Industry Elites interview episode entitled, “Would You Rather Be a Raisin or a Grape?” Dr. Jan McBarron talks about diet trends including Weight Watchers, keto diets, vegan versus vegetarian diets, flexitarian diets, and several others. Backed by decades of experience as a bariatric medical doctor, she breaks down the ins-and-outs of each, defining its strengths, downfalls, and overall effectiveness. She also explains the basis for the catchy podcast title.
During the episodes, the hosts of Industry Elites also gain insight from Dr. Jan McBarron on trending health and weight loss-related topics including sugar consumption, wellbeing amidst COVID-19, body image, and replacement foods such as the impossible burger.
Industry elites is a podcast which seeks to cultivate insightful discussions with industry professionals by giving them a space for authentic conversations. Episode topics showcase the unique talents of industry leaders in sectors across the board while providing insight on the latest news trending around the world. The Industry Elites podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts.
About Dr. Jan McBarron
Dr. Jan McBarron is an award-winning bariatric medical doctor who currently lives in Nevada with her husband Duke. After many fulfilling years as a practicing physician, Dr. Jan McBarron stopped seeing patients in private practice in order to focus her energy on broadening her impact. Now, she provides health and weight loss guidance to a larger audience through her speaking events, written work, and social media presence. Her passion continues to provide insight and guidance to those on the journey to weight loss and better health.
Jan McBarron
Doctor
+1 (706) 464-6790
email us here