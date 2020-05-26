Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update - 26 May 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 3,410: of these forty-six (46) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are Seven-Hundred-One (701). Among the confirmed cases, 29 of them are male and 17 are female and their age ranges from 12 to 79 years. Forty-five of them Ethiopians and one person Israeli citizen. Among the cases thirteen (13) of them are identified from Addis Ababa (four have known contact with a confirmed case, one with a travel history from abroad and eight have no known contact with confirmed cases and no travel history), three (3) from Tigray Region (with travel history from abroad and was in mandatory quarantine), fifteen (15) from Amhara region (with travel history from abroad was in mandatory quarantine), eleven (11) from Somali region (with travel history from abroad was in mandatory quarantine) and four (4) long truck drivers with travel history from abroad.

The potential sources of exposure of the confirmed cases are presented below:

Potential Exposure Number of Cases Travel history from abroad 34 Contact with confirmed cases 4 Cases with no contact with confirmed cases and no travel history 8 Total 46

Unfortunately, a 32 years old female Ethiopian, from Addis Ababa, who was in intensive care due to other medical condition and confirmed positive for COVID-19 yesterday has passed away yesterday night bringing the total death due to COVID-19 in our country to six (6). Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to pass its condolences to the families.

Furthermore, eight (8) people (two from S/N/N/P/R region and six from Addis Ababa) recovered from the disease that makes the total number of recoveries one-hundred-sixty-seven (167).

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted 87,264 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 3410 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 46 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment centers 526 Patients in intensive care 1 Newly recovered 8 Total recovered 167 Total deaths 6 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 701

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

Considering the increase in transmission of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like the public to strictly adhere to all precaution measures. We need to be reminded that every single action we take determines the risk of contracting the virus. Therefore, we should:

• Maintain physical distancing.

• Wash our hands with water and soap frequently.

• Stay at home and avoid mass gatherings.

• Cover our mouth and nose with face/cloth mask when going outdoors.