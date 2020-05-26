Delcath Announces Leadership Transition

Appoints John Purpura as interim Chief Executive Officer.



Reiterates intention to announce top-line data from Phase 3 FOCUS trial by year-end

Accelerates shift to commercialization planning

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on liver-directed treatment of rare primary and metastatic cancers, today announced that the Board of Directors appointed John Purpura as interim Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Roger Stoll, Chairman of Delcath commented: “The Company is very fortunate to have John Purpura’s strong leadership. John’s tenure with Delcath and thirty-five years of relevant healthcare experience make him the right choice to guide us through a seamless transition.”

Mr. Purpura stated, “I am excited to guide the Company through a transformative period as we prepare to release top line data from the Phase 3 FOCUS trial in metastatic ocular melanoma by year-end 2020 and resubmit our NDA next year.”

Earlier this month, Dr. Gil Aharon and Steven Salamon of Rosalind Advisors, a healthcare-focused investment advisor founded in 2006, joined the Board. Rosalind led Delcath’s $51.5 million recapitalization over the last 12-months, culminating in the Company’s recent uplisting to NASDAQ. Dr. Aharon commented, “Melphalan/HDS has significant clinical and commercial value. As scientists and investors, we are compelled by the opportunity to bring to market a novel treatment paradigm for patients, who have no clinically satisfactory treatments available. Steven and I are pleased to join the Board and strengthen our commitment to Delcath.”

Jennifer Simpson, President & CEO and Barbra Keck, CFO resigned from the Company effective June 1, 2020. The Board of Directors has launched an executive search process to identify a permanent CEO and CFO to strategically lead the company through FDA approval and commercialization.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS) – is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure and associated side effects. In addition to the Phase 3 FOCUS Trial, we have initiated a global Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (ICC) called The ALIGN Trial. We currently are also evaluating other forms of metastatic liver cancers. Melphalan/HDS has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been CE Marked and used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

