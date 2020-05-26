C-Bond Systems to Present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. , (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that management will present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on June 9-12, 2020.



Scott R. Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems, will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference and is scheduled to present as follows:

Virtual Investor Summit

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Time: 9:45 a.m. Eastern time (6:45 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35029

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and C-Bond FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website www.cbondsystems.com as well as its Facebook and Twitter profiles.

Investor Contacts: Luke Zimmerman Senior Vice President MZ Group - MZ North America 949-259-4987 CBNT@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us Allison Tomek VP, Corporate Communications C-Bond Systems, Inc. 832-649-5658 atomek@cbondsystems.com