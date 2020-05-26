Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that management is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Cowen 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. PDT

Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference
Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. PDT

Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference: Cloud-Delivered Security/SASE Panel
Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. PDT

Baird 2020 Virtual Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Thursday, June 4, 2020

Morgan Stanley – “Zero Trust Architectures” Thematic Virtual Conference
Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PDT

A live and archived audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Zscaler’s website at https://ir.zscaler.com/.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) enables the world’s leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler.

Zscaler™, Zscaler Internet Access™, Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™, ZPA™ and Zscaler B2B™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Tom Stilwell
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com

 

